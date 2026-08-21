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Fifty Emirati runners to take part in Zayed Charity Run in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro event blends sport and philanthropy to support youth inclusion

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The second Brazilian edition will be held at Rio de Janeiro’s Flamengo Beach on August 23.
The second Brazilian edition will be held at Rio de Janeiro’s Flamengo Beach on August 23.

Abu Dhabi: Fifty Emirati runners will participate in the second Brazilian edition of the Zayed Charity Run, set to take place on 23rd August 2026 at Flamengo Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

A Zayed Charity Run delegation, led by Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, travelled to Rio de Janeiro today.

The event is organised by the Zayed Charity Run and Erth Abu Dhabi, with the support of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Brazil. It is also supported by several prominent UAE companies, including L’imaad, Emirates Airline and Mubadala.

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The Organising Committee said the event is expected to bring together professional athletes, amateur runners, families and participants of various nationalities in a community-focused sporting event that combines athletic participation with a meaningful humanitarian purpose.

All registration proceeds will support Grupo Cultural AfroReggae through the Criança Esperança programme, contributing to initiatives focused on education, culture and social inclusion, while creating new opportunities for children and young people across participating communities.

The programme will open with entertainment, followed by the official ceremony, including the national anthem, welcome remarks and a participant safety briefing.

The official 5 km and 10 km races will then commence, followed by an awards ceremony recognising the top male and female finishers and special categories, as well as cash prize and Emirates Airline ticket draws and acknowledgements of sponsors and partners. A dedicated charity impact presentation will highlight the beneficiaries and social impact of the Run, followed by the closing ceremony.

The total prize value for the 2026 edition exceeds BRL500,000 across the 5 km and 10 km categories, alongside raffles and community activities designed to encourage broader participation and engagement with the initiative’s humanitarian purpose.

Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi said returning to Brazil for the second edition of the Zayed Charity Run reflects the growing international reach of the initiative and its enduring mission to bring people together through sport, generosity and humanitarian action, noting that preparations for the Run are complete.

He added, “The Zayed Charity Run carries forward the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose belief in giving and service to others continues to inspire every edition. Through the support of our partners in the UAE and Brazil, we are proud to strengthen this message and create a platform where communities can come together, contribute meaningfully and leave a lasting positive impact."

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