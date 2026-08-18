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Fifa chief sacked after criticising Infantino

Fifa’s chief operating officer has been sacked after Infantino's aborted selling plan

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Further trouble at FIFA
Further trouble at FIFA
AFP-FABRICE COFFRINI

Dubai: More news has broken from within Fifa as the international governing body of football announced they have sacked Chief operating officer Kevin Lamour.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed that Lamour’s tenure as the organisation’s Chief Operating Officer ended on 17 August 2026.

It comes weeks after he publicly criticised president, Gianni Infantino, who u-turned on his plans to sell stakes in the competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, to private investors.

Lamour said the proposed $20 billion FIFA commercial venture was “the project of one person”, criticising a lack of transparency and governance within the organisation and warning that staff “deserve better than contempt and intimidation”.

Joining FIFA in November 2024 after previously working as UEFA’s deputy general secretary, Lamour reported two levels below Infantino within FIFA’s management structure.

Earlier this month, Infantino secured the support of senior executives at a meeting in Morocco, although BBC Sport was told that Lamour was not invited to attend.

A Fifa statement confirming Lamour’s sacking, read: "Fifa thanks Kevin for his two years of service and wishes him the best of luck for the future."

FIFA staff were notified by secretary general Mattias Grafstrom in an email on Monday evening that the organisation and Lamour had “agreed to part ways”.

Will Infantino be next to go?

There is now genuine uncertainty over Infantino’s future as FIFA president, with the fallout from the abandoned $20bn commercial plan having significantly weakened his position.

UEFA and several other major football bodies have turned against him, while reports suggest pressure is growing for him to resign or face a challenge at next year’s FIFA presidential election.

However, Infantino is not currently on the verge of automatically losing his job. He still retains support from influential federations, particularly in Africa and parts of Asia, meaning removing him would require a significant shift in the balance of power.

The FIFA election is scheduled for 2027, with nominations due by 18 November 2026, so the coming months could be crucial for determining whether a serious challenger emerges.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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