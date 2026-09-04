FIFA hits back at UEFA over ‘smear campaign’ against Infantino

Dubai: FIFA has accused UEFA of a “smear campaign” against the organisation and Gianni Infantino, intensifying their dispute over a scrapped plan to sell a stake in FIFA’s commercial rights.

UEFA last week filed an emergency application in a New York federal court seeking access to testimony and documents from US-based organisations that could be used in potential criminal proceedings in Switzerland.

"While these applications are styled as legal pleadings with captions and docket numbers, they are little more than press releases in further support of UEFA's smear campaign against FIFA and its leadership," FIFA said in the filing.

UEFA said it was weighing criminal action against Infantino and other FIFA officials over FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a proposed company that would have controlled commercial rights associated with the men’s and women’s World Cups.

In a motion to intervene FIFA asked the court to defer ruling on UEFA's application or allow it to oppose the request.

FIFA claimed UEFA was seeking access to information for “purportedly contemplated” Swiss criminal proceedings that, it argued, did not actually exist. It also accused UEFA of opposing the FFE proposal from the very beginning.

"Rather than participate in that democratic process, UEFA issued a press release, the beginning of a weeks-long smear campaign against FIFA and its leadership," FIFA said in the filing.

Infantino, who continues to enjoy backing from the African and South American confederations, has increasingly looked to bypass the confederations and build support directly among individual member associations.

In a statement last week, UEFA said it would work alongside other confederations to provide member associations with a “credible alternative” focused on reform should Infantino decide to seek another term as FIFA president.

UEFA has also temporarily put its proposed boycott of FIFA competitions on hold, allowing all qualified teams to take part in next month’s Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland. The tournament was the first major event that could have been impacted by the dispute.

However, UEFA said its members had unanimously instructed the confederation to explore “every available institutional, political and legal avenue” to push through reforms and re-establish limits on the powers of the FIFA president.

The governing body also demanded “a genuinely independent external review” into the failed FIFA proposal, arguing that FIFA should not be responsible for investigating itself and then expect the wider football community to accept its findings.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.