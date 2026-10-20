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Fan walks 1400 km from Lucknow to meet Hardik Pandya, receives sweet gesture in return

Cricketer Hardik Pandya acknowledges fan's dedication with kind offer

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Hardik Pandya and fan
Hardik Pandya and fan
via Instagram

Dubai: Hardik Pandya made a fan’s long journey worthwhile after meeting a supporter who travelled from Lucknow to Bengaluru on foot in the hope of meeting the Indian all-rounder.

The fan, who goes by the Instagram handle Ravi_Rawat_000_king, carried a board with details of his meet with the cricketer during his journey to meet Pandya. According to his earlier videos, he had been in Bengaluru for 10 days before finally getting the opportunity to meet the cricketer.

In a video of their meeting, Pandya put his arm around the fan and asked him about his journey.

“Bohot Badiya (Very good),” Pandya said before asking whether he had walked 1,400 kilometres. The fan explained that he had first travelled to Mumbai before beginning his journey to Bengaluru.

Pandya then patted him on the back and said, “Shabaash (well done),”, acknowledging the supporter’s determination. The video has gone viral, garnering over 3 million likes on Instagram in less than 24 hours.

The Mumbai Indians star then offered to arrange a flight or train ticket for the fan to return home, turning the meeting into a heartwarming moment.

However, the story took another turn in the fan’s latest video. He claimed that he had lost the ticket given to him by Pandya after it slipped out of his pocket.

The fan said he was sitting outside the airport and appealed to people online for financial assistance to help him get home.

Pandya recently moved to Bengaluru, having previously lived in Mumbai. The all-rounder remains one of India’s prominent limited-overs players, known for his aggressive batting and ability to contribute with the ball.

The meeting has drawn attention online, with Pandya’s gesture offering the fan a memorable encounter after days of waiting in Bengaluru.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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