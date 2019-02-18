Charlotte: He’s been the most valuable player of the NBA and its All-Star game, and twice in the last two years, he was MVP of the Finals as the Golden State Warriors won championships.
Kevin Durant is used to being one of the best. And Sunday, playing against his fellow superstars, he once again was the best of the best.
Durant, the No. 1 pick in the All-Star draft, responded to LeBron James’ choice by saying, “What else is he supposed to do?” Durant proved more than worth it, scoring 31 points on 10-for-15 shooting to lead Team LeBron to a 178-164 comeback victory over Team Giannis in the All-Star game and earn MVP honours for the second time.
“It’s all sweet to me. I mean, it’s hard to rank. Everything’s special,” said Durant, who also was MVP of the game in 2012. “But it’s cool to be out there with some of the best players to ever play the game, and to win an MVP here in front of my family and friends is pretty sweet. I just keep trying to rack them up, I guess.”
— Los Angeles Times