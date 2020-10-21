Any one across the UAE can participate in the run until November 11 to support the centre

Famous UAE based athlete Ghani Souleymane and Amran Shukri Naddaf, head of sport and activities at Erada Centre, after the 5-km run in Sharjah to support the 'people of will'. Image Credit: Ammar Ahmed/Special to Gulf News

Sharjah: Athletes from across the country are taking part in the Erada Virtual run to support the ‘people of will’.

The month-long virtual run is open for all from October 10 to November 11. A group of athletes in Sharjah ran at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah to support the cause for Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab. Dozens of athletes from different age group completed 5-km run for the Centre.

Erada Centre Virtual run in Sharjah

Mental and emotional support

Amran Shukri Naddaf, head of sport and activities at Erada Centre, told Gulf News that the run was organised in collaboration with Endurance Sports Services. “It was not just for fitness but the athletes are running to support the people who are suffering from addiction. Our aim is to show them mental and emotional support. By participating in this run, we want to give them message that we all stand by them in their rehabilitation to normal life.”

Famous UAE based athlete and runner Ghani Souleymane also came to support the Erada Centre virtual run and encouraged the participants. “We just completed the 5km run in Sharjah held by the Erada Center to support the ‘people of will’ who are recovering from substance addiction. I want to let people know that you don’t have to be fit to start sports. You can start anywhere at any time with whatever ability you have.”

Taekwondo coaches including Grand Master Zeyad Hammad, Santhosh Kumar Baskar and Jaouadi Yassine after completing the Erada Centre virtual run at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah.and Image Credit: Ammar Ahmed/Special to Gulf News

Zeyad Hammad Abu Zahieh, Taekwondo Grandmaster in the UAE, said he and his team members ran to support the efforts of Erada Centre. “I urge people to do sport as participating in any sport helps improve both physical and mental health,” he added.

The event aims at supporting ‘People of Will’ who are recovering from ‘Substance Use Disorder’. Each runner was given a medal as well for participating in the event.

Athletes Sinan Ashfaq Ahmed (right) and Ahmed Abdulkhalik and Morhaf showing their medals after completing the Erada Centre virtual run at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ammar Ahmed/Special to Gulf News

Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation

Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation was established based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and the initiative of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

It is a specialised centre in treating the disease and addiction using the latest preventive and therapeutic methods and their rehabilitation back into society. The Centre plays a major role in educating youth and society of these diseases and works in protecting them from addiction. Erada Center aims to provide prevention, medical treatment, and behavioural therapy for people suffering from alcohol and drug addiction. An independent Centre continues to develop a well- rounded healthcare system for the disease of addiction.

Ammar Ahmed is an intern at Gulf News