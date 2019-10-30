UFC boss Dana White. Image Credit: Agencies

Dubai: When Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz lock horns inside Madison Square Garden, the world’s most famous arena in Manhattan, New York, this Saturday, one of the planet’s most influential figures could be watching the action from close quarters.

According to the New York Times, US President Donald Trump is expected to be among those in attendance at UFC 244, which marks the 500th live UFC event.

Trump has long been a supporter of the UFC since its infancy and even once offered for the event to be staged at the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City in 2000.

Fast-forward to 2019 and the UFC has become the largest MMA promotion company in the world.

UFC President Dana White, who has been at the helm of affairs since 2001, is a big supporter of Trump, who supported the franchise while other State athletic commissions turned their back us.

“Nobody took us seriously. Nobody. Except Donald Trump. Donald was the first guy that recognised the potential that we saw in the UFC, and encouraged us to build our business,” White said in 2016.