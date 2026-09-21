GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Dina Mustafa becomes first Saudi female Asian Games medalist

Karate star fights back from 3-0 down to clinch historic bronze in Nagoya

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi Arabia's Dina Ahmed Mostafa (R) and Nepal's Arika Gurung compete in the women's kumite +68kg bronze medal karate bout during the 2026 Asian Games at the Toyohashi Gymnasium in Toyohashi, Aichi prefecture on September 20, 2026.
Saudi Arabia's Dina Ahmed Mostafa (R) and Nepal's Arika Gurung compete in the women's kumite +68kg bronze medal karate bout during the 2026 Asian Games at the Toyohashi Gymnasium in Toyohashi, Aichi prefecture on September 20, 2026.
AFP-MOHD RASFAN

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Dina Mustafi made history at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya after becoming the first Saudi female athlete to win a medal for the Kingdom in the competition’s history.

Mustafi secured bronze in the women’s 68kg karate category after a dramatic third-place playoff against Nepal’s Arika Gurung. The Saudi athlete recovered from a 3-0 deficit to claim an 8-7 victory and secure her place in her country’s sporting history.

Her bronze was Saudi Arabia’s first medal won by a female athlete at the Asian Games according to Saudi Press Agency.

Mustafi’s achievement was followed by another bronze for Saudi Arabia, with teammate Saud Al-Bashir finishing third in the men’s 60kg category.

Al-Bashir defeated Nepal’s Tamang 2-0 in the bronze-medal bout. He had earlier progressed after beating Thailand’s Siwakon Mueakthong on advantage following a 5-5 draw.

The Saudi athlete then suffered an 11-8 defeat to Kuwait’s Abdullah Shaaban before responding with a 10-2 victory over Kyrgyzstan’s Kalykov to reach the medal contest.

Mustafi and Bashir’s wins brought Saudi Arabia its first two medals at the ongoing games in Aichi-Nagoya. 144 Saudi  athletes are currently competing at the Asian Games 2026 as the nation waits for its first gold medal.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Authorities also arrested 1,450 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. Of those, 56% were Ethiopian nationals, 43% were Yemenis and 1% were of other nationalities.

Saudi Arabia deports 12,635 residency law violators

2m read
This frame grab taken from AFPTV video footage on September 19, 2026 shows a tank leaking at the scene of a fire at the Aramco fuel depot near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Saudi says Houthis fired ballistic missile at Riyadh

3m read
Fire near Riyadh airport; flights see major disruption

Fire near Riyadh airport; flights see major disruption

10m read
Joao Felix has started his training with Al Nassr after joining from Chelsea.

Felix bracing for punishment over threats against SPL

1m read