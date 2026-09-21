Karate star fights back from 3-0 down to clinch historic bronze in Nagoya
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Dina Mustafi made history at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya after becoming the first Saudi female athlete to win a medal for the Kingdom in the competition’s history.
Mustafi secured bronze in the women’s 68kg karate category after a dramatic third-place playoff against Nepal’s Arika Gurung. The Saudi athlete recovered from a 3-0 deficit to claim an 8-7 victory and secure her place in her country’s sporting history.
Her bronze was Saudi Arabia’s first medal won by a female athlete at the Asian Games according to Saudi Press Agency.
Mustafi’s achievement was followed by another bronze for Saudi Arabia, with teammate Saud Al-Bashir finishing third in the men’s 60kg category.
Al-Bashir defeated Nepal’s Tamang 2-0 in the bronze-medal bout. He had earlier progressed after beating Thailand’s Siwakon Mueakthong on advantage following a 5-5 draw.
The Saudi athlete then suffered an 11-8 defeat to Kuwait’s Abdullah Shaaban before responding with a 10-2 victory over Kyrgyzstan’s Kalykov to reach the medal contest.
Mustafi and Bashir’s wins brought Saudi Arabia its first two medals at the ongoing games in Aichi-Nagoya. 144 Saudi athletes are currently competing at the Asian Games 2026 as the nation waits for its first gold medal.