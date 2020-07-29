Younis Khan Image Credit: Younis Khan

Dubai: Younis Khan, former Pakistan captain and their batting coach on the England tour, seems to be on a mission to get the best out of the tailenders with the bat.

“It’s not just the top six-seven batsmen. The tailenders must also perform with the bat,” said Khan, citing the contribution of England’s lower order in their 2-1 series victory against West Indies.

Younis, the highest rungetter for Pakistan in Tests, has been working with the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas, who have single digit batting averages. “I think Abbas has nice balance. I’m trying to make him their leader, someone who can guide the tailenders,” Younis said. “They may not score a lot, but they need to put up a fight with the bat.

“We’ve been working really hard on their batting - feeding them bouncers and yorkers in the nets.

“We’re here to win the series,” Younis, only Pakistan Test batsman in the 10,000-run club, told the media. “For that we need a fighting tail, which is the hallmark of all top teams.

Test skipper Azhar Ali and batting mainstay Babar Azam will have to share bulk of the scoring duty against an England team fresh from their win against West Indies.

Younis acknowledged the pressure on Babar, currently among top six batsmen in all three formats, and said he has been trying to help the 25-year-old focus on his game.

“He’s been a fantastic player for Pakistan with strong performance in the last couple of years. I’m here to help take his game to the next level.