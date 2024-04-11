Dubai: Talk about Indian cricketers and its generally their rich and highflying lifestyle that’s often discussed about. But seldom has the struggles and the tough times they have endured been talked about.

The pathway is not as rosy as it seems to be only a handful can make it to the top. Cricket is played at every nook and cranny in India, something similar to football in Latin America. The competition is intense, which also brings a certain amount of uncertainty to their lives. It gets even more complicated in a team sport.

India’s pace bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah’s frank admission gave an insight into the mindset of aspiring cricketers.

Backup plan

In an interview with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan on Jio Cinema, Bumrah humorously disclosed the backup plan to migrate and play for Canada as a backup plan, if he couldn’t make it big in India, according to a report from ANI.

“We have had these conversations before. Every boy wants to make it big and play cricket. Every street has 25 players who want to play for India. You have to have a backup plan. Our relative lives there. I thought I would finish my education and … my uncle lives there,” Bumrah told on Jio Cinema.

Bumrah celebrates a wicket during the match against Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Source: MI X

Bumrah also disclosed how his mother’s decision to oppose the plan eventually prevented it from succeeding.

“First, we thought we would go as a family, then my mum did not want to go there as it’s a different culture. I am very happy and very lucky that things worked out, Otherwise, I don’t know if I would have tried to play for the Canadian team and do something there as well. Glad it worked out here. I am playing for the Indian team and Mumbai Indians,” Bumrah said.

Interesting journey

Fortunately, the decision turned out to be golden for the veteran pacer, who has now become the top bowling option for both the Indian team and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

“I came to MI as a 19-year-old, that year I didn’t even expect to play Ranji Trophy, but then John Wright saw me. Over the years I have grown here, we have had an interesting journey we won 5 titles. It’s been a great journey,” the pacer said.

Last year in September, Bumrah and Sanjana were blessed with a baby boy, named him Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah unleashed one of his lethal yorkers to dismiss Prithvi Shaw. Image Credit: AFP

A dazzling smile

“When I look at Angad, that’s the best feeling in the world then he smiles at me and that’s all I need, I don’t need any other quiet places,” Bumrah said.

In his 187 games across all formats, the 30-year-old has claimed 382 wickets for India so far. In his 124 games since joining the MI team in 2013, Bumrah has amassed 150 wickets and played a crucial role in each of the team’s five IPL championship trophy campaigns.