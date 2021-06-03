Kolkata: Indian men’s cricket squad, alongwith the women’s, have touched down in England for a long and demanding tour - which includes the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and then a five-Test series against England.
Wriddhiman Saha, who recovered from a bout of COVID-19 during the IPL, tweeted a photo from him on the hotel balcony which is located inside the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The WTC final will be held there from June 18-22. ‘‘That’s our view from the room balcony..Your thoughts?,’’ tweeted Saha.
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted pictures of skipper Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj along with those of senior women cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami just prior to departure for London in a charter flight.
The players were all masked up. This is the first time the men’s and women’s teams travelled together. “Off we go,” the BCCI tweeted on its handle along with the pictures.
Both teams travelled to Southampton on arrival in London and underwent RTPCR tests. They will spend their mandatory quarantine in Southampton, where the men’s team take on the Kiwis.
The women’s team plays a one-off Test against England in Bristol from June 16 - their first Test after seven years.
While the women’s tour ends on July 15, the male team members stay on for a five-Test series against England in August-September.
The women’s team is also scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against England after the Test match.