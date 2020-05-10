RCB captain Virat Kohli Image Credit: PTI Photo/Courtesy BCCI

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli may never have got his hands on the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, but that has done nothing to dampen his love for the tournament. The camaraderie that players share during the IPL is what makes the tournament special for Kohli. The star batsman should currently be leading RCB in the 2020 edition of the T20 league had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic forcing its postponement.

“You do play all your tournaments, which is one team versus another, ICC tournaments come every now and then, but even in ICC tournaments, you don’t really interact with the other team players or you see the other teams so often every now and then,” Kohli said on Star Sports.

“But in the IPL, you are just probably meeting another team every second or third day and that’s the beauty of the IPL, you are playing in a different atmosphere.”

RCB may not have enjoyed too much success in the IPL thus far, but Kohli has shared the dressing room with some of the biggest names in the sport such as AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

Kohli also said that the connection that the franchises are able to make with fans of their cities also makes the tournament special.