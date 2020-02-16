Nepal’s Lamichhane bags six wickets as Us match Zimbabwe's score of 35 all out

US cricketer Akshay Homraj plays a shot during the ODI against Nepal Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The United States joined the list of the lowest score in 50-over cricket when they got bowled out for 35 against Nepal in Khatmandu during a World Cup League Two match hosted by Nepal last week. They equalled the lowest score - registered by Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in April 2004 at Harare.

The chief wrecker of the US innings was Nepal’s leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane who bagged 6-16 and bowled out the US in 12 overs. Zimbabwe would have escaped from carrying this shame for the lowest score for the last 16 years had the US’s opener Xavier Marshall not scored 16 runs. The US would not have also ended up scoring the lowest total had Lamichchane not taken two wickets in the 12th over after USA wicketkeeper Akshay Homraj had hit a boundary off the first ball. If not for Homraj’s boundary, USA would have been bowled out for 31 as they were at one stage 30-5 and then 31-8. Nepal reached the target in 5.2 overs but not before losing both their openers in the second over. The US were awarded ODI status by ICC last year.

When Zimbabwe got bowled out for 35 against Sri Lanka in 2004, the damage was done by Sri Lanka’s deadly pacer Chaminda Vaas. He returned with figures of 4-11 backed by another pacer Fraveez Maharoof with 3-3.

Until Zimbabwe were bowled out for 35, it was Canada, who got bowled out for 36 against Sri Lanka in the 2003 ICC World Cup in Paarl, that held this record. Zimbabwe in 2001 were bowled out for 38 against Sri Lanka. Interestingly, Sri Lanka and Pakistan too have got bowled out for 43 against South Africa and West Indies in 2012 and 1993 respectively.

Five lowest scores in ODI history

Zimbabwe 35 vs Sri Lanka on April 25, 2004 in Harare

USA 35 vs Nepal on February 12, 2020 in Kirtipur

Canada 36 vs Sri Lanka on February 19, 2003 in Paarl

Zimbabwe 38 vs Sri Lanka on December 8, 2001 in Colombo

Sri Lanka 43 vs South Africa on January 11, 2012 in Paarl