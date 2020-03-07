It has always been a privilege to watch you bat, India’s master blaster says

Sir Viv Richards Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

New Delhi: As Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards turned 68 on Saturday, countless admirers of the former West Indian skipper across the world, including another batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, conveyed warm wishes to him.

Master Blaster Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter handle: “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Sir Viv. It has always been a privilege to watch you bat and more so to know you personally over the years. Have a happy and healthy year.”

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli wrote: “Happy birthday, Sir @ivivianrichards. Wishing you good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead.”

Cricket commentator and former English county cricketer Alan Wilkins tweeted: “Happy birthday @ivivianrichards and have a wonderful year ahead! You’re still keeping the bar high! #IVARichards.”

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif wrote: “Birthday wishes to The King, Sir @ivivianrichards! Absolute legend, and a great human being.”

Cricket commentator and former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison tweeted: “Heyyyyyy hey... it’s Super Saturday &it’s @ivivianrichards birthday... All the best great man... Fabulous to see you here at PSL5... @thePSLt20 @TheRealPCB.”

During the course of his 17-year-long illustrious career, Richards represented West Indies in 121 Tests, scoring 8,540 runs at an average of 50.23 with the help of 24 centuries and 45 fifties.