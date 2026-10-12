Steve Smith surpasses Joe Root and Rahul Dravid to set Test world record

Steve Smith sets record as most successful fielder in Test cricket history
Steve Smith has spent much of his career breaking records with the bat. But this time, the Australian superstar has created history with his fielding.
The 37 year old produced a remarkable catching display during the third day of Australia's first Test against South Africa in Durban on Sunday, October 11.
Smith took four catches, including three spectacular efforts, to become the most successful fielder in men's Test cricket history.
His career tally now stands at 223 catches, surpassing England star Joe Root's previous record of 220.
Smith began by taking a sharp catch to dismiss South African captain Temba Bavuma, who attempted a reverse sweep against Nathan Lyon.
That brought Smith level with Root on 220 catches.
The record breaking moment arrived shortly afterwards.
David Bedingham, batting on 49, edged a delivery from Pat Cummins towards the slips.
Smith reacted brilliantly, diving across to complete a stunning catch and move ahead of Root.
But he was not finished.
Kyle Verreynne attempted another reverse sweep against Lyon, only for Smith to produce an extraordinary one handed catch.
He completed his fourth catch later in the innings, finishing with 223 Test catches.
Smith now leads an impressive list of Test cricket's greatest catchers.
Root is second with 220, followed by Indian legend Rahul Dravid with 210.
Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene is next with 205, while South Africa's Jacques Kallis completes the top five with 200.
What makes Smith's achievement particularly impressive is that he has reached the milestone in considerably fewer matches than Root.