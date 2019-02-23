By K.R. Nayar, Chief Cricket Writer
Sharjah: Islamabad United skipper and experienced pacer Mohammad Sami produced a hat-trick to lift his team to a 12-runs victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Put into bat by Peshawar, Islamabad could post only 158 for 9 through Ian Bell’s 54 off 46 balls with six boundaries.
Islamabad bowlers then fought hard to restrict Peshawar to 146 in 19.4 overs despite Kieron Pollard’s breezy 51 off 22 balls with three boundaries and five sixes.
In the last over, Peshawar needed 19 runs but Sami produced a hat-trick to help their team register their second win.
Earlier, Peshawar opener Luke Ronchi and Sahibzada Farhan added 32 runs in 4.3 overs when Sameen Gul removed Ronchi for 21. Gul had Ronchi hit to Dawson at deep mid-wicket. Ian Bell joined Farhan and took the score to 47 in 6.5 overs when Gul struck again to dismiss Farhan, who pulled to Dawson’s hands for 15.
Next man Hussain Talat got caught behind off Kevin Pollard for a duck. Islamabad reached the 50 run mark in eight overs but had already lost three wickets.
At the half way mark, Islamabad were only 67 for 3. Bell and Cameron Delpot steered Islamabad past the 100 run mark in 13.4 overs with Delport hitting Umaid Asif for a straight six. The pair added 56 runs in 6.5 overs when Hasan clean bowled Delport for 29.
Asif hit Gul for a six over long on in the 16th over but got out next ball caught by Wahab Riaz at long off for 13. Next man Faheen Ashraf lasted just three balls before he pulled Umaid sif to Umar Amin at deep square leg for 2. Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz yorked Shadab Khan for 6.
This was followed by Samit Patel getting bowled by Hasan Ali for 5. Bell reached his half century in 44 balls by steering Riaz over the wicketkeeper for a boundary .
He got run out off a throw from Andre Fletcher from deep point to wicket keeper in the last over.
Chasing the total, Imam Ul Haq hit Samit Patel for two consecutive boundaries. Kamran Akmal too picked the gap at point off Sami for another boundary.
Mohammad Musa got Akmal out in the third over when he had him caught by substitute Philip Salt at point for 7. Next man Dawid Malan lasted only six balls to score one run before hitting Musa to Patel.
In the sixth over, Faheem Ashraf took the prize wicket of Imam Ul Haq for 18 by having him caught by Sami.
In the last 10 overs, Peshawar needed 103 runs.
Umar Amin and Dawson put on 32 runs in 5.5 overs while Patel had Amin out for 14.
Soon Dawson, too, got dismissed by Shadab Khan for 21. Pollard hit Patel for two successive sixes and a boundary in the 14th over.
In the last five overs, Peshawar needed 58 runs. Pollard went for his shots and reached his half century in 21 balls.
Faheen Ashraf had Pollard caught at deep extra over by substitute Salt.
Pollard and Sami had put on 55 runs in four overs.
After Pollard fell, Peshawar needed 39 runs off the last three overs.
Wahab Riaz hit Musa for a six and a boundary off successive balls but Salt took his third catch to dismiss Sammy off Muza for 11.
With 25 runs needed off 12 balls, Faheem bowled well, preventing Wahab and Hasan Ali from going for the big hits.
Nineteen runs off six balls, Riaz hit Sami’s first delivery for a six over long on.
Off the second ball, Sami had Riaz on 20 caught by a diving Farhan in the covers.
Sami also dismissed Umaid Asif with the next ball, caught by Fahim Ashraf and earned a hat trick by also getting Hasan Ali caught by Farhan for 2 to bowl out Peshawar.
Brief scores:
Islamabad United bt Peshawar Zalmi by 12 runs.
Islamabad United 158 for 9 in 20 overs (Luke Ronchi 21, Ian Bell 54, Cameron Delport 29, Hasan Ali 2 for 29, Sameen Gul 3 for 29) Peshawar Zalmi 146 in 19.4 (Liam Dawson 21, Kieron Pollard 51, Wahab Riaz 20, Mohammad Sami 3 for 22, Mohammad Musa 3 for 25, Faheem Ashraf 2 for 32)
Man of the match: Mohammad Sami