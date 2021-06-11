We have got to win the tournament, says the match-winner from Singapore

Lahore Qalandars' Tim David on way to his explosive innings of unbeaten 64 against Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday. Image Credit: Twitter

Kolkata: Tim David, the Singaporean cricketer who created quite an impression in franchise cricket in recent times, was in awe of teammate Rashid Khan’s magic with the ball as Lahore Qalandars won their second game on the trot in as many days in the Pakistan Super League VI in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Lahore scored a thrilling 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in the late game in the first of the double headers and are now on top of the table.

‘‘It was a satisfying win. It was fun to hit those sixes, in fact I wanted to hit a few more of them,’’ David, who played a stellar role in his team’s win alongwith star leggie Rashid, said after the match. David hit a blazing unbeaten 64 from 36 deliveries (three sixes), while Rashid continued to keep the rival batsmen guessing fo finish with five for 20.

‘‘My favourite moment was when Rashid took a couple of wickets in the over after the DRS appeal was turned down. Shaheen Afridi also bowled a great first over,’’ the chubby looking cricketer said.

Qalandars had slipped to 25 for four by the eighth over before Ben Dunk (48) and David combined in an 81-run partnership to reboot the innings. After Dunk’s departure, David shared a late 47-run stand with James Faulkner (22) to lift the Qalandars to 170-8.

Faulkner took two wickets in his first over, the second of the innings, to have Peshawar in early trouble before Rashid got into the act in the 10th over to keep the Qalandars in control. The Afghan, who shone with an allround performance in their first win on Wednesday, returned a sensational fiver to leave Peshawar stranded at 160 for eight. Shoaib Malik, the battle-scarred veteran anf former Pakistan captain, waged a strong battle for Zalmi with a 48-ball 73.

‘‘I have batted with Dunky before. We have been playing some good cricket but we have got to win the tournament,’’ David said.

In the earlier game on Thursday, Babar Azam’s unbeaten half-century went in vain as Multan Sultans defeated defending champion Karachi Kings by 12 runs.