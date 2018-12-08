“The new ball is getting crucial for us, if you lose early wickets on the first day then you struggle to come back in the match,” said Sarfraz. “When we get a good start then its good, we need openers to stay longer on the new ball, that’s what happened. The seam was hard and spinner got two wickets in an over.” The skipper came to the defence of both Arthur and Flower saying: “Before the series, I had said that it’s the responsibility of the batsmen. The batting coach does his job. He tells them the basic faults and helps them improve their technique. But if the batsman is in form then he has to carry that form.”