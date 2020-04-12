Sakshi Dhoni shared a picture of the former team India captain mowing the lawn

MS Dhoni mowing his lawn Image Credit: Twitter

A picture Sakshi Dhoni shared of husband and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni lawn mowing is giving fans insight into how the cricket star is spending time while social distancing. The image also shows Dhoni's massive bike collection that people are awing over.

From Bollywood stars to cricket legends, celebrities are sharing how they are doing household chores during the coronavirus quarantine and cricketer Dhoni is not any different.

Sakshi, Dhoni's wife, took to social media to share glimpses of her husband’s life following his return from the pre-season training camp in Chennai.

Dhoni would have been busy with Indian Premier League (IPL) duties if cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak did not occur.

In the picture, Dhoni is seen wearing casual attire and using the lawnmower at his residence. The image also shows his motorcycle collection that many fans could not help but notice.

Commenting on the picture, tweep @SesaBalajiRB wrote: “So many bikes behind in the shed.”

Similarly, Twitter user @girishnohwar posted: “I just want to see that garage, what a beautiful place!”

It is a widely known that the former Indian cricket team captain is a motorcycle enthusiast and pictures of his 'bike museum' have been previously shared.

Also, Dhoni is not the only one in the famaily to be spending time in the lawn.

On April 6, a clip of the couple’s daughter, Ziva Dhoni, @ziva_singh_dhoni helping clean the lawn at her house was shared on her Instagram account.

Ziva was seen picking up sticks and dead leaves and piling it in a basket at the same place Dhoni has been photographed.