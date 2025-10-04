GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

Mitchell Marsh ton powers Australia to T20 series win over New Zealand

Opener Marsh completely dominated the run chase, hitting an unbeaten 103 off 52 balls

Australia's Mitchell Marsh bats during the third Twenty20 match against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on October 4, 2025.
MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Captain Mitchell Marsh scored a sparkling maiden Twenty20 century to steer Australia to a three-wicket win in the third and final match against New Zealand on Saturday, sealing a 2-0 series victory.

Opener Marsh completely dominated the run chase, hitting an unbeaten 103 off 52 balls as the tourists reached 160-7 with two overs to spare after New Zealand posted 156-9 at Bay Oval.

The 33-year-old played with a mix of power and patience as wickets fell around him, striking eight fours and seven sixes while defying the cold, damp evening conditions in Mount Maunganui.

Marsh's century was raised from the first ball of the 18th over, reaching three figures for the first time in 76 T20 internationals.

Allrounder Jimmy Neesham (4-26) raised New Zealand's hopes when he took four wickets from his first three overs of seam bowling midway through Australia's chase, reducing them to 93-5.

Marsh adopted a more careful approach over the closing stages, combining cleverly with lower-order pair Mitchell Owen (14) and Sean Abbott (13 not out), who were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

"There was a bit of pressure there at the end but it's obviously great to win an away series in New Zealand," said Marsh, who had set his sights on batting through the innings.

"When you're going like that, it's just important that you keep going. It was probably a little bit closer than we would have liked, but we got there."

Opener Tim Seifert top-scored with 48 off 35 for the hosts after New Zealand were sent in.

Some late hitting from captain Michael Bracewell (26) and Neesham (25) helped set a competitive target, while seamer Abbott recorded Australia's best figures of 3-25.

Bracewell said Marsh's batting was the obvious difference.

"We threw everything we could at him, we used all of our resources and sometimes you have to tip your hat to him," Bracewell said.

Australia's six-wicket win in the first match on Wednesday was also built around Marsh, who top-scored with 85.

The second match on Friday was abandoned because of rain.

AustraliaNew Zealand

