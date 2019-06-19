Mali take heat off Rashid Khan’s unwanted Cricket World Cup record

Mail all out for six before Rwanda finish chase in four balls

Image Credit: Pixabay

Kigali: Cricket fans were busy talking about star Afghanistan player Rashid Khan, who broke an ugly record against England by becoming the most expensive bowler in the World Cup history.

Rashid conceded 104 runs in his nine overs during the World Cup match at the Old Trafford, where England posted a monstrous total of 397-6 and then restricted Afghanistan to 247-8.

However, this unwanted record was relegated by Women’s T20 side of Mali in Rwanda. In the Kwibuka Women’s tournament, Rwanda bowled out Mali for a mere six runs, the lowest total in a women’s T20. The Mali innings lasted nine overs, but only one of their six runs came off the bat, courtesy opener Mariam Samake. After that, it was a sequence of ducks, with five extras.