Melbourne: A man tried to revive former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds after he crashed his car in Queensland over the weekend, Australian media reported on Monday.

The all-rounder and twice World Cup winner died at 46 following the single-car accident late on Saturday near the northern city of Townsville in Queensland state.

Local resident Waylon Townson told the Nine Network that he had heard the crash and was first at the scene.

“He was stuck in there, so I tried to pull him out,” he told Nine.

“(I) started doing CPR and checked his pulse but I didn’t get much response from him.”

Emergency services also tried to revive Symonds, the sole occupant of the car, but he died of his injuries, police said in a statement on Sunday.

Coming to terms

It was unclear why Symonds’ four wheel drive vehicle veered off the road before rolling down an embankment.

Symonds’ death occurred with Australian cricket still coming to terms with the passing of all-time greats Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who both died in March.

The mystery around Andrew Symonds’ final hours before his death has deepened with his sister revealing to dailymail.co.uk that the family “just don’t know” what the 46-year-old was doing on a deserted stretch on the night of the mishap.

Touching letter at crash site

The report said that his sister, Louise Symonds, “left a touching letter at the crash site” and said she wishes she could spend “just one more day” with her brother.

Quoting Louise, the report said, “It’s (mishap) just awful. We just don’t know (what Andre Symonds was doing there),” she said, adding, “I wish we had one more day, one more phone call. My heart is broken. I will always love you my brother.”

Symonds’ two dogs survived the crash. According to the report, two locals, Babetha Neliman and Townson, were at the scene within minutes of the mishap and saw the former cricketer “hanging partially out of the vehicle on the passenger side” with the car still running and music playing.

Sensitive dog

The duo tried to approach Symonds but one of the dogs wouldn’t allow them to. “One of them [dogs] was very sensitive and didn’t want to leave him. It would just growl at you every time we tried to move him or go near him,” the report quoted Neliman as saying.

“My partner tried to get (Symonds) out of the car, to put him on to his back. He was unconscious, not responsive and had no pulse,” added Neliman.

The report added that, “a shattered window could be seen where Symonds’ 4WD (4-wheel drive) hit the embankment, with the contents of his car strewn in the weeds. A single fishing lure was half buried in the grass — tangled in undergrowth, cable ties and broken glass.”

Never perfect

A swashbuckling batsman and brilliant fielder, Symonds played 238 internationals, including 26 Tests, for Australia between 1998-2009.

His death triggered tributes from around the cricketing world, with former players remembering him as a rare talent and a maverick renowned for butting heads with team management over discipline issues.

“Roy (Symonds) was never perfect, that was for sure, and he never admitted that he was,” former Australia coach John Buchanan told ABC radio on Monday.