Kerala’s Muthoot Fincorp bags Team India’s title sponsorship rights

Partnership will begin with India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies
Muthoot Fincorp has acquired the title sponsorship rights for Indian cricket for the next two home seasons.
The sponsorship, understood to be branded as ‘Blue Muthoot’, was negotiated at a base price of Rs48.5 million per match. However, sources suggest the final value could be lower than the base price. The exact figure is expected to be confirmed when the BCCI formally announces the agreement, according to report in Cricbuzz.
The Kochi-based Muthoot group will hold the title sponsorship rights for all international and domestic matches played in India until March 31, 2028. The agreement is expected to cover approximately 35 home internationals during the two-year period, comprising 10 Tests, 12 ODIs and 13 T20Is.
The partnership will begin with India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, with the first game scheduled for September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala – Muthoot’s home state.
The announcement of the new title sponsor had been delayed after the BCCI received limited interest in the rights. Industry sources attributed the lack of serious bidders partly to the relatively high base price. IDFC First Bank, the previous title sponsor, had paid INR 4.2 crore per match.
Under the BCCI’s Invitation to Tender (ITT), the title sponsor was originally scheduled to be decided through a competitive bidding process on August 13. With no competitive bids emerging, the board instead entered into direct negotiations with prospective sponsors. Google Gemini, IDFC First Bank, Spinny and SBI Life were among the companies reportedly approached.
SBI Life ultimately came on board as an Associate Partner of the BCCI, joining Campa and ChatGPT. The three companies have signed two-season agreements running from India’s home series against the West Indies through March 2028.
Muthoot Fincorp, owned by the Kochi-based Muthoot family, will now take over the title rights with immediate effect. Its branding will debut during the West Indies ODI series, which begins in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27.