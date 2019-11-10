Batting first, OFI made 83 in 18 overs with Adil Hussain (19) and Rahman Gull (13) reaching double figures. Vishnu Ramesh (3 for 17) while A. Parveen, Ranjit Mani and Robendar Thakkar took two wickets each. Jotun Paints reached the target in 13.3 overs. Ranjit Mani hit 28 runs while Man of the Match Hari Prasanth scored an unbeaten 30. OFI’s veteran player Freddy Sidhwa’s effort, picking three of the four Jotun wickets that fell, went in vain. Rizwan Khan of OFI won the best batsman award while Sidhwa bagged the best bowler prize, Ranjith Mani of Jotun Paints emerged man of the tournament.