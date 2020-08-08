Dubai: Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian leg spinner and a joker in the pack in the team’s dressing room, announced his engagement with choreographer and YouTube personality Dhanashree Verma on Saturday. Verma also announced the news on social media.
“We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony,” said Chahal in his caption to a picture of the couple from the ceremony on his social media handles. He will be a key figure in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s campaign in the IPL 2020, set to take place in the UAE from September 19.
His Indian teammate KL Rahul was one of the first to congratulate him. “Congratulations to both of you,” said Rahul in the comments section of Chahal’s Instagram post.
Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings also congratulated the wrist spinner on the occasion with a cheeky message. “Congratulations guys! Personal advise to Yuzi from the Kings: Surrender to the Queen, otherwise checkmate only!”
Chahal had on Friday shared a photo on his Twitter handle where he is seen celebrating with skipper Virat Kohli after taking a wicket and his post read: “The wait is over. Let’s roar. #IPL 2020.”
The 30-year-old, a former junior chess champion, last played for the Indian team in an ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. He was set to feature in India’s home ODI series against South Africa but it was called off mid-way due to the coronavirus pandemic.