Lucknow: Indian seam bowler Yash Thakur took the first five-wicket haul of this year’s IPL as he led Lucknow Super Giants to victory over Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Thakur returned figures of 5-30 to help bowl out Gujarat for 130 in their chase of 164 as hosts Lucknow won by 33 runs in the 21st match of this edition of the T20 tournament.

The 25-year-old Thakur, who is yet to play an international, wrapped up the match with two wickets in the 19th over as Lucknow beat Gujarat for the first time in five attempts in IPL.

Marcus Stoinis hit 58 to guide Lucknow to 163-5, a total which looked below-par but the Lucknow bowlers, including spinner Krunal Pandya who took three wickets, made sure it was enough.

Impact substitute

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took a stunning return catch off his own leg-spin to dismiss Gujarat’s impact substitute Kane Williamson for one.

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, elder brother of Mumbai’s Hardik Pandya, struck twice in one over including the wicket of Sai Sudarshan for 31 to derail the opposition chase.