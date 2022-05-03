Dubai: Shubman Gill has been disappointing like every season in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) too, failing to give the start to his franchise Gujarat Titans.
He was one of the players who was picked ahead of the big auction by the franchise, but has failed game after game and has not lived up to his price tag as well as reputation as a classy player. In the 10 games, he has failed in eight games scoring two ducks and has not contributed after making two big scores in the beginning of the tournament.
He has been given a role to open the innings and play anchor to the players around him, but time and again he has been throwing his wicket away. His eight innings has yielded just 84 runs and it is not doing his confidence any good.
World Cup squad
Gujarat Titans are on the top of the table, hence he is not being trolled by the fans or getting dropped. But if he carries on failing, he is bound to get dropped. Even the selectors are watching him and it won’t do any good when they select the team for the World Cup.
Gill has got class and talent but sadly lacks temperament and needs to play a big knock to get in to form. Will he get the runs, only time will tell. The Gujarat opener does not have to look anywhere for advise, he can take a leaf out of Rahul Tewatia, the Iceman who has shown lots of grit and determination to see his team home in so many difficult games.
And like every season Gill has been flattering to deceive this season as well.