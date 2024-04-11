Mumbai: Fiery half-centuries by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav and a five-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah helped Mumbai Indians seal a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

After this win, Mumbai are in seventh spot with two wins and three losses. They have four points. Bengaluru is at ninth spot, with a win and five losses, giving them just two points.

In the run chase, MI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma started off brilliantly. In the third over, Ishan picked up speed by smashing Reece Topley for three fours.

The fifth over bowled by Siraj gave away 23 runs, including three sixes and a four. Kishan did the most damage with two sixes and a four.

50-runs were up for MI in 4.5 overs.

The next over bowled by Glenn Maxwell yielded 17 runs, including two fours and sixes by Kishan.

Kishan reached his fifty in 23 balls, with five fours and four sixes. Mumbai finished the powerplay on high with 72/0, with Ishan (55 n.o) and Rohit (15 n.o) unbeaten.

Mumbai reached their 100-run mark in 8.3 overs.

Akash Deep ended the 101-run stand between the duo, with Virat taking a fine catch at long-on to dismiss Ishan for 34-ball 69, with seven fours and five sixes.

Halfway through the innings, Mumbai was 111/1, with Rohit (34*) joined by Suryakumar Yadav (5*). After a duck against Delhi Capitals on return from injury, Suryakumar made an immediate impact, smashing Akash Deep for three sixes and a four. The 11th over gave away 24 runs.

Will Jacks ended a promising partnership between Rohit and Suryakumar, dismissing the former after a stunning catch from Topley. Rohit went back for 38 in 24 balls, with three fours and three sixes. Mumbai was 139/2 in 11.2 overs.

The carnage by Mumbai batters did not stop as Suryakumar demolished Topley in the 13th over, smashing three fours and a six to bring up his fifty in 17 balls, with five fours and four sixes. But he was immediately dismissed by Vijaykumar Vyshak for 52 in 19 balls. Mahipal Lomror took the catch. Mumbai was 176/3 in 13.3 overs.

MI finished off the chase in 15.3 overs, ending at 199/3, with Hardik Pandya (21* in six balls, with three sixes) and Tilak Varma (16* in 10 balls, with three fours) unbeaten.

Akash Deep, Vyshak and Jacks took a wicket each.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal spell left Bengaluru batters dumbstruck with his pace but Faf du Plessis’ counter-attacking 61 and Dinesh Karthik’s late flourish fifty propelled Benglauru to 196/8.

Bumrah with his ruthless spell of 5-21 single-handedly sent Bengaluru’s big names back to the pavilion, only highlighting his reputation as one of the best bowlers in the competition. Karthik (53)* with a scintillating half-century off just 21 deliveries lifted Bengaluru to 196 while Rajat Patidar’s fifty played a crucial role in the team’s total.

Opted to bowl first, Mumbai started the match on a good note as Gerald Coetzee started off his spell impressively on a pitch that favours the pacers. Despite the last-ball six, both Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have opted to see through the majority of Coetzee’s first over.

A nostalgic fest unfolded yet again at Wankhede as seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah grabbed the big wicket of Kohli in his very first over. Kohli departed on 3(9).

Akash Madhwal dealt another early blow to Bengaluru with the wicket of debutant Will Jacks, which only extended the struggles of the Bengaluru.

Bengaluru finished on 44/2 at the end of the powerplay. Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar showcased some brilliant running between the wickets, as they clinched some valuable early runs for their side without any unnecessary aggressive approach with the bat.

Patidar in confident touch brought up the fifty-run partnership with Faf with an impressive six. The duo only took 30 balls to clinch the feat and give their side some stability at the crease after Kohli and Jacks’s early dismissals. Patidar completed his much-needed first IPL 2024 half-century with just 25 balls.

Patidar failed to bank on his good touch and was dismissed on the very next ball after completing his fifty. Coetzee redeemed himself massively with the wicket after getting hit for two back-to-back sixes by Patidar.Shreyas Gopal single-handedly brought back the full pressure on Bengaluru’s batting unit in his third over of the night, where he got the big wicket of Glenn Maxwell and managed to break their run flow. IPL 2024 continued to be a bad nightmare for Maxwell as he departed for another duck, putting pressure back again on Bengaluru.

Faf brought up his much-needed half-century within just 33 balls, giving some stronghold at the crease to Bengaluru. Dinesh Karthik extended his reputation as one of IPL’s prominent finishers with the bat, as he picked up a valuable 19 runs for his side in Madhwal’s third over of the night.

Faf’s fabulous innings came to an end on 61(40) he fell prey to Jasprit Bumrah who handed Mumbai the major breakthrough yet again.

Back-to-back blows for Bengaluru as Bumrah dismissed Mahipal Lomror on the very next ball of the Faf du Plessis dismissal. Bumrah completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Vijaykumar Vishayk.