New Delhi: Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal says that he was dangled from a 15th-floor hotel balcony by a heavily drunk fellow player during the Indian Premier League in 2013.
The incident happened during a get-together when the leg-spinner, who has played 61 one-day internationals for India, played for Mumbai Indians.
Chahal previously alleged that he was also bullied by Mumbai team-mates in 2011 when he was an up-and-coming talent.
“So there was a player who was very drunk - and I won’t take his name - he was very drunk, he just called me aside and he took me outside and he hung me out from the balcony,” Chahal, now 31, said in a video posted by his current IPL team Rajasthan Royals.
Fallen down
“I was holding on to him, with my arms around his neck. If I had lost my grip, we were on the 15th floor... had there been a small mistake there, I would have fallen down,” he said.
Chahal said that he was saved by people who rushed to his rescue.
“I kind of fainted and they gave me water. Then I realised how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere,” said the bowler, who was chatting in the video to fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin about tricky off-field situations.
Chahal alleged in a podcast earlier this year that, in another incident, his then-Mumbai team-mates James Franklin and Andrew Symonds tied him up, taped his mouth and left him in a room and forgot about him in 2011.