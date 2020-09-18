Dubai: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League will be played behind closed doors across three venues in the UAE — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
IPL 13 will feature 60 games, starting on Saturday and finishing on November 10, 2020.
However, cricket fans in the UAE and around the world can watch all the matches live on television through broadcasters operating in their region.
BeIN Sports have secured the TV rights for live coverage of IPL 2020 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and will broadcast and streamed live by BeIN across the 24 countries throughout the region.
Countries include Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen.
BeIN Sports is available on Etisalat’s eVision TV. Etisalat are offering the IPL at Dh115 per month with a lock-in period of 3 months. If you subscribe for one year, you will receive the first three months free and then pay Dh82 month each for next nine months. The IPL will be available on Channel 753 (BeIN Sports HD 13).
The IPL on TV around the world
India: Star Sports, Star Gold, DD Sports
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket
United States: Willow TV
Australia: Fox Sports
MENA Countries: BeIN Sports
South Africa: SuperSport
Pakistan: Geo Super
New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ
Caribbean: Flow Sports
Canada: Willow TV, Hotstar Canada
Bangladesh: Channel 9, Gazi TV
Afghanistan: Radio Television Afghanistan
Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye)