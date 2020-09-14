Sourav Ganguly, president of BCCI, visited Sharjah Cricket Stadium for an inspection of it's readiness as an IPL venue on Monday. Image Credit: Twitter

Sharjah: It was more than a routine inspection by the Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly when he turned up at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday afternoon to do a recce of the arrangements for the Indian Premier League (IPL) which gets underway from Saturday. Altogether 12 matches of the IPL 2020 will be played at the historic venue, starting with the one between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on September 22.

Ganguly, the former Indian captain who famously made his debut at the Lord’s in 1996, has played enough cricket in Sharjah - including featuring in several of the famous India-Pakistan clashes. He scored a century (105) against New Zealand in 1998 in Sharjah and shares many a fond memory of the venue.

A top level team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, including Ganguly, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel and COO Hemang Amin were a part of the delegation which spent close to two hours in Sharjah and gave a thumbs up to the preparations. This is the first of the three venues that the top level BCCI team visited and is expected to follow it up with visits to Dubai and Abu Dhabi stadiums.

Arriving in Dubai on September 9, Ganguly stayed in quarantine in his hotel for six days, holding conference calls with his colleagues to take stock of the preparations.

It is learnt that the four matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge, which is tentatively scheduled between November 1 to 10, may be alloted to this venue.

Sharjah, meanwhile, is undergoing a major makeover to dress up for the occasion - with new canopies which have added a splash of colour and upgraded Royal Suite and VIP hospitality boxes.

With the tournament being played in the background COVID-19 pandemic, special sanitary measures have been implemented around the stadium to maintain the bio-secure bubble. These include the player’s pavilion, practice facilities and the commentators box

“We are taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety of everyone from players support staff to franchise owners and it’s our key aim is to keep that bubble intact right through the tournament,” Waleed Bhuktir, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Cricket Ground, said in a statement.

“No effort will be spared and we are going about it in a systematic and scientific way.”