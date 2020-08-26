Dubai: Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals were the first two teams to get down to some practice at the ICC Academy grounds on Wednesday. They completed their six-day quarantine since their arrival in Dubai last Thursday.
Keeping in mind the heat during daytime, the practice timings of the teams will be between 4 pm and 11 pm each day. The Punjab outfit, to be led by KL Rahul, made first use of the facilities while Royals reported from 8 pm.
Meanwhile, members of Kolkata Knight Riders, who have made Abu Dhabi their base, could not start practice as their quarantine period in the UAE capital is yet to get over.
Meanwhile, the star-studded Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers squad are expected to start practice on Friday.