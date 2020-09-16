Dubai: Defending champions Mumbai Indians, still reeling from the late exit of key strike bowler Lasith Malinga, received a timely boost with the arrival of Kieron Pollard, the most experienced ‘Paltans’ player with 148 caps.
The 33-year-old Trinidadian cricketer arrived in the UAE fresh from leading his Trinbago Knight Riders squad to victory in the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. Pollard is accompanied by his wife, Jenna Ali and daughter Kaiden.
Also arriving in the UAE to take up duties with the MI was Guyanese cricketer Sherfane Rutherford, who too arrived with his family.
Nathan Coulter-Nile, the Australian pacer was bought for a princely sum of Rs 8 crore, has also joined the defending champions squad. Coulter-Nile is back with Mumbai for the first time since 2013 when he just played one game as the team won their first-ever IPL trophy.
A ODI and Twenty20 specialist fast bowler from Perth in Western Australia, the allrounder will add more firepower to squad that features Jasprit Bumrah, New Zealander’s Trent Boult and Mitchell McClenaghan in what looks a world-class pace bowling department.
Coulter-Nile exuded confidence ahead of tournament and believes that the pitches in the UAE will suit his bowling style.
Mumbai Indians play their first match on Saturday (September 19) in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.