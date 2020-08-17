Mahendra Singh Dhoni is at his best in the Chennai Super Kings colours, feel former Indian stars. Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will give it his all to ensure Chennai Super Kings win their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) this season in the UAE, according to Indian batting legend V.V.S. Laxman.

“Number one is that we all have to recognise that he (Dhoni) is very passionate about CSK. One of the reasons CSK has been the most successful franchise has been MS Dhoni’s leadership. So, he will go out and he will do everything possible for CSK to win the trophy,” said Laxman

“But as far as fans are concerned, I think the euphoria will be there to be seen. Till the time he is going to play cricket, he will be captaining CSK.

“I think each and every movement of MS Dhoni will be watched very closely and will be relished by each and every cricketing fan of his. So, they will enjoy each and every moment MS Dhoni spends on the cricket field,” he added.

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan, meanwhile, has warned the bowlers to be careful when they bowl to the former India captain this year. “When he (Dhoni) comes to play in the IPL, I think all the bowlers who’ve retired will be very happy that they are not bowling against MS Dhoni- because he is going to go with full flow,” Pathan said while speaking on a Star Sports programme.

“Anyways, when he plays for CSK, he enjoys that, his best comes out as a batsman as well. But in this IPL, I am really looking forward to it. All the bowlers, be careful,” he added.