Dubai: The Indian players of the IPL franchises: Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad landed in Dubai on Sunday afternoon - now making up for all eight teams in the UAE for the league next month. The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.
Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Kings XI Punjab had earlier reached the UAE on Thursday and Friday.
As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), the BCCI has already told the franchises that the players have to undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine period after arriving in the UAE. The players have to undergo RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of the quarantine phase and then they will be entering the bio-bubble provided they test negative on all three occasions.
The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.
This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.