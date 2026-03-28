IPL 2026: MS Dhoni likely to miss first two weeks due to calf strain

CSK to rely on Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel in Dhoni’s absence during early IPL matches.
MS Dhoni is expected to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he recovers from a calf strain, the franchise confirmed on Saturday, the tournament’s opening day.
Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation, and CSK said in a tweet: “MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala!”
In his absence, Sanju Samson or Urvil Patel are likely to take over wicketkeeping duties.
CSK begin their campaign on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals, and will face Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals in the opening fortnight.
Dhoni is expected to miss at least the first four games:
March 30: RR vs CSK
April 3: CSK vs PBKS
April 5: RCB vs CSK
April 11: CSK vs DC
The team will be tested early in the season, particularly in leadership and finishing roles. Samson, CSK’s new marquee signing, is set to open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and is the favourite for the gloves, with options also in Urvil Patel and rookie Kartik Sharma.
CSK’s squad changes include trading Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja to RR in exchange for Samson, while the team invested INR 14.20 crore in Kartik, a domestic six-hitting sensation. Urvil was retained after a strong strike rate last season.
Last year, Dhoni played all 14 matches, scoring 196 runs at a strike rate of 135.17, often finishing the innings in the lower order. CSK finished bottom of the table in 2025 with just four wins and will be looking to bounce back this season.