Severe on Curran

Russell smashed three sixes off England left-arm quick Sam Curran in the 19th over but got run out on the penultimate delivery with Kolkata needing two off the final ball.

The left-handed Rinku, who smashed five sixes on the final five balls in a match-winning knock for Kolkata last month to become an IPL sensation, hit the winning boundary off Arshdeep Singh.

The dangerous Andre Russell's blazing 42 off 23 balls turned the match in Kolkata's favour. Image Credit: AFP

“I didn’t think about the last ball. Even when I hit those five sixes, I hadn’t thought much,” said an elated Rinku.

“I was playing on the merit of the ball. I had the belief in me that I could finish the game.”

No worry when Rinku is there

Man of the match Russell said, “When I have Rinku at the other end I am not worried. I have confidence in him. I get goosebumps when I see what he is doing now. I have company at the backend.”

Kolkata jumped from eight to five in the 10-team table led by holders Gujarat Titans as teams jostle for the final four spots to make the play-offs.

Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his half-century against Kolkata on Monday. Image Credit: AFP

Skipper Nitish Rana set up the chase with his 51 after England’s Jason Roy, who came in as an impact player, gave the home team a solid start with his 38 off 24 balls but a few wickets set Kolkata back.

But the Russell-Rinku combination tore into the opposition attack as Kolkata hammered 53 runs in the final four overs to pocket their fifth win in 11 matches.

Chakravarthy spins a web

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy set up victory with bowling figures of 3-26 including the key wicket of Liam Livingstone, lbw for 15, as Punjab finished on 179-7.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s 57 and late cameos boosted Punjab’s total with 36 runs from the last two overs, but the effort was not enough.

Little support

Fast bowler Harshit Rana provided the early breakthroughs including Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa for a duck.

Chakravarthy and Suyash, who got Punjab’s big buy Curran caught behind four, combined to choke the flow of runs with their leg spin.