Ample time to decide

Dhoni, with an injured knee that has limited his ability to run between the wickets, has fuelled speculation by thanking the crowds who have turned up in large numbers home and away this season.

“I don’t know, I have eight-nine months to decide,” Dhoni said when asked by presenter Harsha Bhogle whether the play-off match was his last at home.

“The small auction will be around December, so why to take the headache right now. I have ample time to decide,” he said.

Dhoni moving the fielders around during the match against Gujarat. The Chennai skipper revealed he could be annoying, moving players around a few feet left or right. Image Credit: Source: CSK Twitter

“I will always be there for CSK whether in playing form or sitting somewhere, I don’t really know but frankly it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for four months. It takes a lot.”

Dhoni is known for his astute leadership, ice-cool temperament and innovative field placements but he described himself as an “annoying” skipper.

Annoying captain

“I can be a very annoying captain because I shift the fielder one or two feet here and there every time,” he said.

The 41-year-old has been India’s most decorated cricketer and led the national team to two World Cup triumphs including the inaugural T20 event in 2007.

At his peak, Dhoni, flourished in the role of an innings finisher. He has carried his batting form and acumen for leadership into the IPL. He has a fan base of millions who fondly call him “Thala”, or “leader” in the Tamil language.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has reinvented himself this season as a lower-order batsman coming in at No 8 and hitting a few big sixes.

Rousing reception

Tuesday was a brief farewell. He walked out to a rousing reception at the nearly packed stadium but fell for one after two balls.

Dhoni, known as ‘captain cool’, then rallied his team to defend 172 as they dismissed Gujarat for 157.