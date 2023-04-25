Ahmedabad: A batting assault by David Miller and Abhinav Manohar powered defending champions Gujarat Titans to a 55-run demolition of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

The left-handed Miller (46 off 22 balls) and rising Indian talent Manohar (21-ball 42) put together 71 runs to steer Gujarat to a mammoth 207-6 in their home Ahmedabad.

The Miller-Manohar show, which included seven sixes, and an unbeaten five-ball 20 by Rahul Tewatia helped Gujarat get 94 runs from the final six overs of mayhem.

With their task cut out, Gujarat bowlers kept down five-time champions Mumbai to 152-9 as Afghanistan wrist spinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad shared five wickets between them.

Setting the tone

Gujarat, who had a fairytale debut season last year when they won the IPL, moved second in the table behind toppers and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the midway stage of the T20 tournament.

But the evening belonged to the Gujarat batters after opener Shubman Gill set the tone for his team’s domination with his 56 off 34 balls at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

Gill departed after his third fifty of the season and Miller and Manohar soon took over to tear into the opposition attack with a flurry of fours and sixes.

Shubman Gill scored his third fifty of this IPL season. Image Credit: AFP

Both the batsmen were denied fifties but it was raining sixes by the end of the innings and the left-handed Tewatia joined in the charge in his team’s highest IPL total.

Redemption time for Arjun

Mumbai’s Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, had some redemption from his previous match when he was hit for 31 runs in one over as the left-arm quick gave away nine in his two overs and took a wicket.

Mumbai were never in the chase after skipper Rohit Sharma fell caught and bowled to his opposite number Hardik Pandya and wickets kept tumbling.

Rashid struck twice with his leg spin in one over and was soon joined in by fellow Afghan Noor, an 18-year-old who returned figures of 3-37.