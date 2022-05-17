Mumbai: Indian batsman Rahul Tripathi's 76 and three wickets by speedster Umran Malik helped Sunrisers Hyderabad cling on to their IPL play-off hopes with a narrow win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

Tripathi smashed three sixes in his 44-ball knock to guide Hyderabad to 193 for six after being put into bat first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Malik, who kept the speed gun busy and clocked the fastest of the match at 154.8 km/h (95.6 mph), returned figures of 3-23 to restrict Mumbai to 190-7 despite a 18-ball 46 from Tim David.

The 2016 champions Hyderabad won by three runs to snap their five-match losing streak and stay eighth in the 10-team table with a slim chance of making the final four.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai, the richest and most successful side in Indian Premier League history with five titles but the first to bow out of the play-off race this season, stay bottom of the table with 10 losses.

Tripathi put on big partnerships including a 76-run third-wicket stand with West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran, a wicketkeeper-batsman, who made a 22-ball 38.

Indian medium-pace bowler Ramandeep Singh attempted to check the Hyderabad surge with twin strikes in one over including Tripathi and South Africa's Aiden Markram for two.

Mumbai bowlers did pull things back and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah gave away just seven runs in the 20th over and kept Hyderabad to below 200, a score that looked on the cards when Tripathi was batting.

Bumrah, called India's yorker king, bowled Washington Sundar on the final delivery to reach a milestone 250 T20 wickets.

In reply, Rohit, who made 48, and Ishan Kishan put on 95 runs for the opening wicket to raise Mumbai's hopes of a chase.

Sundar denied Rohit a fifty and Malik, a standout performer for Hyderabad this season with 21 wickets, soon took over to rattle the opposition batting.

Malik, who hails from the Jammu region of Indian-administered Kashmir, started with a 17-run first over but came back strong with the wickets of Kishan (43), Tilak Verma (8) and Daniel Sams (15).

David, an attacking middle-order batsman from Singapore, then smashed T Natarajan for four sixes in a 26-run 18th over to give Hyderabad a scare.

But David was run out and with Mumbai needing 19 off the final 12 balls, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a maiden 19th over and took a wicket to help Hyderabad prevail in the thriller.

Scoreboard

Sunrisers Hyderabad 1st innings

Abhishek Sharma c Mayank Markande b Daniel Sams 9

Priyam Garg c&b Ramandeep Singh 42

Rahul Tripathi c Tilak Varma b Ramandeep Singh 76

Nicholas Pooran c Mayank Markande b Riley Meredith 38

Aiden Markram c Tim David b Ramandeep Singh 2

Kane Williamson Not Out 8

Washington Sundar b Jasprit Bumrah 9

Extras 0b 4lb 0nb 0pen 5w 9

Total (20.0 overs) 193-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-18 Sharma, 2-96 Garg, 3-172 Pooran, 4-174 Tripathi, 5-175 Markram, 6-193 Sundar Did Not Bat : Farooqi, Kumar, Natarajan, Malik

Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

Daniel Sams 4 0 39 1 9.75

Riley Meredith 4 0 44 1 11.00 2w

Sanjay Yadav 2 0 23 0 11.50 2w

Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 32 1 8.00

Mayank Markande 3 0 31 0 10.33

Ramandeep Singh 3 0 20 3 6.67 1w

Mumbai Indians 1st innings

Rohit Sharma c (Sub) b Washington Sundar 48

Ishan Kishan c Priyam Garg b Umran Malik 43

Daniel Sams c Priyam Garg b Umran Malik 15

Tilak Varma c Kane Williamson b Umran Malik 8

Tim David Run Out T Natarajan 46

Tristan Stubbs Run Out Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2

Ramandeep Singh Not Out 14

Sanjay Yadav c (Sub) b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0

Jasprit Bumrah Not Out 0

Extras 1b 3lb 2nb 0pen 8w 14

Total (20.0 overs) 190-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-95 Sharma, 2-101 Kishan, 3-123 Varma, 4-127 Sams, 5-144 Stubbs, 6-175 David, 7-175 Yadav Did Not Bat : Meredith, Markande

Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

Fazalhaq Farooqi 4 0 31 0 7.75 3w

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 1 26 1 6.50

Washington Sundar 4 0 36 1 9.00

T Natarajan 4 0 60 0 15.00 2w

Umran Malik 3 0 23 3 7.67 3w 2nb