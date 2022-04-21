Dubai: Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, known as a Junior Malinga for his sling action, has replaced injured New Zealand pacer Adam Milne in the Chennai Super Kings squad in Indian Premier League 2022.
Pathirana, a young 19-year old medium pacer who was part of Sri Lanka’s Under-19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022, will join Super Kings at a price of Rs2 million, according to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
Milne suffered a hamstring injury in Chennai’s first match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.
Deepak Chahar, the highest purchase for Chennai Super Kings in this auction, has been ruled out for the rest of the season and Chennai are yet to finalise on his replacement according to release. Even Rajasthan Royals have not yet identified the replacement for Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile.