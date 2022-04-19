Match summary: Bangalore bounce back

A four-wicket haul by Josh Hazlewood followed a superb 46-ball 96 from skipper Faf du Plessis as Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded their fifth win in IPL 2022 by defeating the Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chasing Bangalore's 181, Lucknow ran into early trouble losing Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey. Captain KL Rahul (30) and Krunal Pandya (42) tried to repair the damage, but Bangalore kept taking wickets to torpedo the chase. And Lucknow could only manage 163/8.

Earlier, Bangalore started badly, but Shahbaz Ahmed and Du Plessis revived them with a 70-run stand, and they finished at 181/6 in 20 overs.

Bangalore post fifth win

Jason Holder slams Harshal Patel for two sixes before holing out. Lucknow finish with 163/8 in 20 overs. Bangalore win by 18 runs.

Stoinis bowled. Bangalore smell victory

Hazlewood crashes through Stoinis for his fourth wicket of the night, and Bangalore have victory in their sights. So long as Stoinis was there, Lucknow were in the game. LSG are 151/7 in 19 overs.

Lucknow hit the skids

Ayush Badoni gets a nick against Hazlewood, and Lucknow are in trouble. That's the third wicket for Hazlewood tonight. There's more batting to come for Lucknow, but not many overs left. The required run-rate has soared to over 14, but Marcus Stoinis is still there. So Lucknow will fancy their chances. LSG are 138/6 in 17 overs

Big blow for Lucknow

Krunal Pandya's power-hitting comes to an end as his pull shot off Maxwell is taken by Shahbaz Ahmed in the deep. He had made 42 and was involved in two partnerships. This is trouble for Lucknow as they now have two new batsmen at the crease. Time for Bangalore to tighten the screws. LSG are 116/5 in 15 overs

Super catch ends Hooda's knock

Brilliant effort by Prabhudessai at deep third man to catch Hooda's uppercut. Hooda helped add 36 in the company of Krunal Pandya. Ayush Badoni will continue the chase of Lucknow, who are 108/4 13.2 overs. Still, it's anybody's game.

Krunal Pandya of the Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 19, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Krunal Pandya keeps the chase alive

Bangalore have slowed down the scoring with some sensible bowling, but Krunal Pandya keeps the Lucknow chase alive with a boundary every over. The required run-rate has climbed over 10, but that shouldn't be a worry for Lucknow who bat deep. LSG are 99/3 in 12 overs

Big wicket for Bangalore

KL Rahul gets the faintest of edges to a delivery from Harshal Patel, and he departs for a 24-ball 30 after 31-run stand with Krunal Pandya. Bangalore claw back into the game, but Lucknow bat deep. So there's plenty to play for. LSG are 72/3 in 9 overs

Josh Hazlewood of the Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 19, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Lucknow sliding into trouble

Two wickets are lost in the powerplay and Lucknow are sliding into trouble. Manish Pandey plays a pull shot to Hazlewood and gives a simple catch for Harshal at short midwicket. Lucknow need a partnership to steady the innings, or else panic will set in. LSG are 44/2 in 6 overs. End of the powerplay

Bangalore land first blow

Quinton de Kock nicks Josh Hazlewood to slip in the third over of the Lucknow innings and an early breakthrough for Bangalore. But Lucknow should not lose more wickets in the powerplay if they have to chase successfully. LSG are 20/1 in 3.3 overs

Faf du Plessis, captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, plays a shot against the Lucknow Super Giants in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 19, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Midway summary: Du Plessis' 96 breathes life into RCB

A superb 46-ball 96 from skipper Faf du Plessis lifted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181/6 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Put to bat, Bangalore ran into problems in the first over as Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli departed in successive balls from Dushmantha Chameera. Glenn Maxwell (23) helped Du Plessis in the fightback, but RCB soon slumped to 62/4 in the eighth over.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s level-headed approach helped Du Plessis repair the damage with a 70-run stand, and Bangalore went into the slog with a healthy run rate. But Lucknow bowlers held their nerve to keep the scoring down; only four came from the last over, bowled by Jason Holder.

Can Lucknow chase it down? It’s a good wicket, and Lucknow have depth in batting. So they should win unless early wickets bring needless pressure.

Du Plessis falls for 96, RCB finish at 181/6

RCB skipper Du Plessis swings Jason Holder to Stoinis at the square-leg fence, four short of a century. But then he's played a couragerous knock to help Bangalore finish at 181/6 in 20 overs

Lucknow bowlers keep it tidy

Lucknow Super Giants haven't allowed Bangalore batsmen to go after them. The last two overs yielded only 10 each, and no sixes from them. Good effort considering that Du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik are at the crease. RCB are 158/5 in 17.4 overs

A run out from the blue

Shahbaz Ahmed (26 from 22 balls) is run out after sharing a 70-run fifth wicket partnership with Du Plessis. It was the stand that pulled Bangalore out of the woods. Now they are well-placed to go into the slog overs. RCB are 140/5 in 16 overs

A 50 for Du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is playing a captain's knock for Bangalore. A six and a single off Ravi Bishnoi brings up his half century. He and Shahbaz have posted an unbeaten 68 for the fifth wicket. RCB look poised to post a challenging score; they are 130/4 in 15 overs.

A 100 for Bangalore

Du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed are rebuilding and the scoring rate has dipped. But Du Plessis doesn't miss an opporunity to score boundaries. These two are setting the stage for the slog. The last thing they need now is to lose another wicket. 107/4 in 13 overs

Desperately seeking a partnership

Bangalore need a good partnership to harbour hopes of a good total. Wickets have been clattering although there's no demon on the pitch. The scoring rate is good, at around 9 per over. But they have lost four wickets. RCB are 87/4 in 10 overs

Bangalore troubles mount

Suyash Prabhudessai charges Holder and serves up an easy catch. Bangalore could have done without that. Especially when they are trying to rebuild. Bangalore could end up with a sub-par total, unless Dinesh Karthik stages one of his rescue acts. Du Pless is still there. RCB are 67/4 in 8.1 overs

Super catch from a leaping Holder

Maxwell reverse-hits Krunal Pandya, and Jason Holder at short third-man brings off a leaping catch. Super effort. Bangalore are on the backfoot again. Three wickets down in the powerplay. That will impact the scoring unless there's a good partnership here. RCB are 50/3 in 6.3 overs

Bangalore backlash

Du Plessis takes a four off Chameera in the third over, and Maxwell wades into the bowler taking two fours and a six. 19 runs came from the over. Bangalore have taken the fight to the Lucknow camp. The loss of two early wickets has been neutralised with the assault, but Bangalore shouldn't lose more wickets in powerplay. 36/2 in 4 overs

Dushmanta Chameera of the Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 19, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

First over drama: Two wickets and a boundary

RCB opener Anuj Rawat slams one past Lucknow bowler Dushmantha Chameera for four and tries another aggressive shot the next ball and KL Rahul brings off a diving catch. And Virat Kohli is out the first ball he faced. Two wickets in the first over. Early breakthroughs for Lucknow. Bangalore are continuing their miserable run with the bat. 7/2 in 1 over

Captains KL Rahul of the Lucknow Super Giants and Faf du Plessis of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: RCB Twitter

The toss, changes and teams

The Lucknow Super Giants win the toss and elect to bowl first. Both teams field unchanged playing XI from the previous game.

The teams

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Preview: Lucknow, Bangalore fight for a spot at the top

The Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore face off at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, and the winner could soar to the top of the IPL 2022 points table.

Both have four wins from six games, and the losses have stemmed from poor batting displays. That’s a worry since both have good batters in their ranks, and it’s just that they have not come good at the right time.

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock of Lucknow form a destructive opening pair, followed by Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow and Deepak Hooda. And they have a bunch of allrounders who can be a handful with the bat, but their bowling has suffered.

Bowling worries haunt Bangalore too, with pace spearhead Mohammad Siraj going through an appalling dip in form. Josh Hazlewood’s metronomic precision and Harshal Patel’s bag of tricks keep them afloat. And Wanindu Hasaranga’s blend of leg-breaks and googlies have provided breakthroughs, but RCB haven’t capitalised on them. The batting also should come good as they can’t expect Dinesh Karthik to stage rescue acts every time.