Royal Challengers Bangalore just did not turn up for the big knockout game and looked flat and jaded when they were hammered by a resurgent Rajasthan Royals, who looked more determined and hungry to make it to their second finals in 15 years.
A lot was expected from King Kohli but unfortunately he disappointed all the fans, including me, who had turned up in large numbers to see their hero at Motera. It was once again Rajat Patidar, who gave some respect to the Bangalore total as rest all just could not get going against Obed McCoy, who was exceptional with his slower balls and also Prasidh Krishna, who got three wickets to restrict Bangalore to below 160.
Buttler equals Kohli's record
And when the chase began, I was surprised to see Mohammed Siraj, who has been their most expensive bowler for the season, bowl the first over. And more baffling was him getting another over after going for 16 runs in his first over and leaked 31 runs in his two overs. Jos Buttler once again showed why he is Orange Cap holder to score his fourth hundred of the season, equalling Kohli’s record of four hundreds scored in 2016.
Whether Rajasthan Royals will get past the high-flying Gujarat Titans in the final only time will tell, but this would be a test for Sanju Samson to lead from the front to get his hand on the elusive cup.