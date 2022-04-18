Match summary: Buttler, Chahal fashion Rajasthan win

A blistering 103 from Jos Buttler and a five-wicket haul by Yuzvendra Chahal helped Rajasthan Royals eke out a seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Chasing Rajasthan’s 217/5, Kolkata fought back through captain Shreyas Iyer (85) and Aaron Finch (58), but the 17th over, bowled by Chahal, swung the match in Rajasthan’s favour. Four wickets in the over, including a hat-trick, transformed the game.

There was still some fight left in Kolkata as Umesh Yadav slammed Trent Boult around for 20 runs, and Kolkata needed only 18 from 12 balls. But a superb over from Prasidh Krishna, who conceded only 7 runs, meant that KKR had to score 11 from the last over. But Obed McCoy’s double strike killed off Kolkata’s chances as they were all out for 210 in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, Buttler’s century and good knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (24) and Skipper Sanju Samson (38) helped Rajasthan post 217/5 in 20 overs. Barring Sunil Narine, none of the Kolkata bowlers could make an impression.

10:07PM



McCoy double strike helps Rajasthan win

Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav are gone, McCoy gets them. Kolkata are 210 all out in 19.4 overs. Rajasthan win by 7 runs.

10:02PM



A tight finish ahead

Seven from over 19, bowled by Prasidh Krishna. Kolkata need 11 from six balls. 207/8 in 19 overs

09:53PM



Another twist?

Umesh smacks two sixes and four from a Trent Boult over. 20 runs from it. The target is 18 from 2 overs. Kolkata are 200/8 in 18 overs

09:50PM



Chahal provides the magic turn

Chahal works his magic again with four wickets, including a hat-trick, in one over to swing the match in Rajasthan’s favour. What an over! With the first ball, he removed Venkatesh Iyer, the fourth accounted for the dangerous Shreyas Iyer, then it was Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins fell in the last ball. The fate of the game is sealed in one over.

09:34PM



Shreyas celebrates the life with more runs

Has Sanju Samson dropped the match? Shreyas Iyer pulled the ball only to edge it to the keeper off McCoy, but the Rajasthan skipper spilled the catch. The Kolkata skipper celebrated the drop by hitting a six and a four off the next two balls. After 15 overs, KKR are 167/4 with Shreyas batting on 77. Knights need another 51 in five overs.

09:26PM



Ashwin gets the dangerous Russell

Ashwin gets his big wicket. The carrom ball cleans up Andre Russell for a first-ball duck and now the match seems to be swaying towards Rajasthan with two wickets in two overs. Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer will have to maintain their cool to take it to the distance. After 14, Kolkata are 152/4, needing another 66 off 36 balls.

09:19PM



Rana’s cameo ends, but Kolkata on target

The fall of Finch has brought the scoring rate down and Shreyas Iyer is not allowing to go down alarmingly. He has punished Ashwin for a huge six, scoring 11 off Ashwin to ruin the off-spinner’s figures. Ashwin has conceded 34 runs off 3 overs. Rana nearly got into trouble playing the reverse sweeps. The left-hander seemed to have learned a lesson and started playing his trademark shots to 13 runs in 3 balls off Chahal, before the leg-spinner finally had his man off the last ball of the over. The match has tilted firmly towards Kolkata, and Rajasthan need more wickets. After 13 overs, KKR are 148/3.

09:10PM



Shreyas Iyer gets 50

Shreyas Iyer, after getting his 50, continues to lead the chase in the company of Nitesh Rana. Still there is no need for panic. The wicket is playing true and the spinners, Ashwin and Chahal, are not getting assistance. With the likes of Andre Russell and Pat Cummins to follow, it is going to be a difficult task for Rajasthan to contain, unless they get more wickets as the required run rate is still hovering around 10, not a big deal in Twenty20 final overs. After 11, Kolkata are 123/2.

09:02PM



Finch falls after racing to half-century as Royals get crucial wicket

At a time when the Kolkata fans were thinking that Finch is the perfect answer to Rajasthan’s Buttler. The Australian, after racing to half-century and has been toying with the Rajasthan attack, falls for 58. Finally, the Royals must be heaving a sigh of relief after Knight Riders go past the 100-run mark in the ninth over, taking the run rate past the required rate, which is now under 10. Skipper Shreyas, after some early bravado, has been content to play the second fiddle and need to stay long to win the contest. After 9 overs, Kolkata are 107/2.

08:45PM



Finch in a punishing mood

A sigh of relief for Kolkata. Finch has regained his touch and the introduction of spinners Ashwin and Chahal gave the Australian to play straight behind the bowler. Ashwin cost 14 and Chahal 17. Finch is in a punishing mood and no better day for him to prove his worth. Game on. After 7 overs, Kolkata are 74/0, bringing the asking rate closer to 11. Finch catches up with his skipper and both are on 36 and 35 runs respectively.

08:38PM



Kolkata make the most of powerplay

Shreyas and Finch are desperate to make the most of the field restrictions. Even after a tight over by Obed McCoy, who gave away just four runs off his first over, Kolkata are stepping up their chase and are 45/1. Still a long way to go and need to continue as the asking rate has now close to 12 per over.

08:25PM



Skipper Shreyas plays bold

Skipper Shreyas Iyer is living dangerously with his bold approach to put Kolkata firmly on the chase. But the risk is paying dividends. After three overs, Kolkata are 27/1 with Shreyas scoring 18 and his partner Finch also joining in the party with two boundaries off Boult, a pleasing sign for KKR. With the ball coming nicely on to the bat with good bounce, it’s going to be a treat to watch these two batters going after the leather.

08:10PM



Kolkata lose Narine in first ball

Chasing a big target, Kolkata got off to a disastrous start despite making the right moves. Sunil Narine was moved up the order to capitalise on the field restrictions, but Aaron Finch played Trent Boult straight into the hands of Hetmyer, who’s direct hit left the West Indian way short of his crease. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has a big role to play.

Midmatch summary: Buttler delivers second century

A blistering century from Jos Buttler (his second this season) powered Rajasthan Royals to a massive total of 217/5 in 20 overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

His 61-ball 103 was the cornerstone of the Rajasthan innings after Kolkata put them to bat. Buttler strung a 97-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (24) for the first wicket, and a 34-ball 67-run partnership with captain Sanju Samson (38 off 19 balls).

Kolkata took a clump of wickets after Buttler fell and that helped slow the scoring. But Shimron Hetmyer took 18 off the last over, bowled by Andre Russell. Sunil Narine was the best of Kolkata bowlers returning 2-21 from his four overs.

07:54PM



Rajasthan finish at 217/5 in 20 overs

Karun Nair fell in the 19th over, bowled by Shivam Mavi. But Rajasthan finished strongly with Shimron Hetmyer slamming two sixes off Andre Russell. Rajasthan post 217/5 in 20 overs

07:47PM



Narine's superb over

Over 18, and Sunil Narine gives away a mere 5 runs. The West Indian has been in great from this season. That helps Kolkata slow the scoring. Rajsthan are 198/4 in 18.4 overs

07:40PM



Second strike from Narine

He gets rid of Riyan Parag and Rajasthan lose their fourth wicket. 190/4 in 17.2 overs

07:38PM



A century and a wicket

Buttler races to a century, but exits soon. Caught at fine leg from a Pat Cummins bouncer. But what an innings. 103 from 61 balls. Kolkata now have a chance to put a bridle on the scoring. Rajasthan are 183/3 in 17 overs

07:27PM



Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals hitting a boundary against the Kolkata Knight Riders during the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 18, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

A cameo from Samson

Samson departs after a quickfire 38 (19 balls). Andre Russell's slower ball does the trick as Samson skies it to deep midwicket after 34-ball 67-run second wicket partnership with Buttler. Raajsthan are 169/2 in 15.4 overs

07:14PM



One more 50-run partnership

Buttler (88) and Samson (25) have strung together a 50-run stand for the second wicket in quick time. Rajasthan are 148/1 in 14 overs. Kolkata looking for another break through. A 200-run score is on the horizone

07:02PM



Two crisp fours from Samson

Padikkal's dismissal brought captain Sanju Samson to the crease. Two crisp fours of Mavi gave glimpses of his talent. But Buttler needs the strike, or else he could go off the boil. Rajasthan are 120/1 in 12 overs

06:55PM



Sunil Narine applies the brakes

Amid the ruins of the Kolkata bowling, Sunil Narine bowls an over for three runs. That's how good he is. That's the kind of respect he gets. A wicket too. The West Indian gets Devdutt Padikkal (24). Rajasthan are 97/1 in 9.4 overs

06:44PM



A half-century for Buttler

Buttler brings up his half-century with a push through mid-off against Pat Cummins. That's 51 runs from 30 balls. He is putting the Kolkata attack to sword. And this could spell trouble for Kolkata. They need a wicket now. Rajasthan are 77/0 in 8 overs

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals hitting a boundary against the Kolkata Knight Riders during the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 18, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

06:32PM



A 50-run partnership

16 from Over 3 (Yadav), 14 from Over 4 (Varun Chakravarthy), and 11 from Over 6 (Mavi). Buttler is on a ramage, but Pat Cummins kept the scoring down with a 9-run over. Fifty on the board for Rajasthan. Good start in a critical game. Rajasthan are 60/0 in powerplay

06:21PM



Buttler shakes off the shackles

Buttler is the man in form. A few inside edges later, he's taken on Umesh Yadav. A four followed by a towering six and ends the over with an all-run four. Kolkata have to stop Buttler if they have to contain Rajasthan. If Buttler takes it deep, Kolkata could be chasing a score in excess of 170. Rajasthan are 34/0 in 3.3 overs.

06:12PM



Rajasthan off to a cautious start

Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal start sedately against Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi. Buttler, the first centurion of IPL 2022, isn't timing the ball well, while Padikkal, who's not been among the runs, is looking to get back into form. Rajasthan are 9/0 in 2 overs.

Captains Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals and Shreyas Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders at the toss during the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 18, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

05:44PM



The toss, teams and changes

Shreyas Iyer has won the toss, and the Kolkata Knight Riders will bowl first at the Brabourne Stadium. This is Rajasthan Royals' first game at this ground.

Kolkata makes one change with seamer Shivam Mavi replacing Aman Khan.

Three changes for Rajasthan Royals: Trent Boult returns in place of James Neesham, Obed McCoy makes his Rajasthan debut replacing Kuldeep Sen, and Karun Nair takes the spot of Rassie van der Dussen.

The teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain, wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Kolkata, Rajasthan aim to regain winning touch

The Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders have fallen off the perch on the IPL 2022 points table as they square off today [Monday] at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both will be keen to put the recent reverses behind them.

The clash pits two of the best spin attacks this season. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have played an integral role for the Royals, while Sunil Narine has been at his miserly best for the Knights. Spin is also a worry for KKR as the form of Varun Chakravarthy, who was brilliant last season, continues to be dismal.

Jos Buttler has been Rajasthan’s batting bulwark, with Shimron Hetmyer providing the last-order burst. More consistency from Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson will help them to healthier totals. The bowling has been generally good, with Trent Boult providing the cutting edge, but the slog has been a source of concern.

That’s the worry for Kolkata too, having leaked runs in the last four overs. Batting has been generally good early in the tournament, but its fragility has been exposed in recent games, where allrounders Pat Cummins and Andre Russell rushed to KKR’s rescue.