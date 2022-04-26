Match summary: Parag, Kuldeep and Ashwin help Rajasthan win

Kuldeep Sen (4-20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-17) fashioned a 29-run win for the Rajasthan Royals after Riyan Parag’s 31-ball 56 helped them to post a healthy 144/8 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League game at the MCA International Stadium Pune on Tuesday night.

By avenging the loss to Bangalore, Rajasthan have topped the points table with 12 points from eight matches. They have superior run rate to the Gujarat Titans, who are on 12 points from seven games.

Chasing a modest total, RCB produced another miserable batting show, slumping to 37/3 in under three overs with Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell back in the pavilion. And the rest looked like delaying the inevitable with the Rajasthan bowlers gaining the ascendancy as no Bangalore batter seemed capable of controlling the game. This score of 115 follows the 78 all out against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game.

Earlier, Rajasthan plunged into turbulence at 33/3 in five overs following a double-wicket burst from Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Hazlewood took out the dangerman Jos Buttler. Captain Sanju Samson’s 27 from 21 balls and Parag’s half-century brought some respectability to the Rajasthan score. Hazlewood was the pick of Bangalore bowlers, returning figures of 2-19 from his four overs.

Bangalore slump to 115 all out

Mohammed Siraj hammers Prasidh Krishna straight to Kuldeep Sen and RCB lose their ninth wicket. And in the last over, Kuldeep Sen takes his fourth wicket of the game as Harshal Patel give Parag his third catch of the day. RCB are 115 all out in 19.3 overs

RCB stare at defeat

Hasaranga skies a bouncer and bowler Kuldeep Sen pouches it for his third wicket of the match. Bangalore are rushing towards another demoralising defeat. 103/8 in 17 overs

Parag takes a super catch

Bangalore have reached the point of no return, losing their seventh wicket. Shahbaz Ahmed looks to hit Ashwin out of the ground, but Parag runs in from the boundary and dives to take a brilliant catch. And RCB are 92/7 in 15.4 overs

Karthik runs out of luck

A massive misunderstanding left Karthik halfway down the pitch. Even a poor collection by the bowler Yuzvendra Chahal could not save Karthik from the run out. And Bangalore a truly staring down the barrel. 82/6 in 13 overs. 73 needed in 42 balls

Bangalore in a tailspin

Bangalore lose their fifth wicket. Prabhudessai charges Ashwin and ends up giving a catch for Riyan Parag, who breaks into a jig. RCB are in a tight spot. Can Dinesh Karthik pull them out? He did, the last time around. Can he do it again? Let's find out. RCB are 72/5 in 12.3 overs

RCB in dire straits

Ravichandran Ashwin strikes and Rajat Padikar loses his wicket. Bangalore are in trouble, struggling to 58/4 in 10 overs. The pathetic performance of 68 all out from the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to dog them. Bangalore need a solid partnership here. 63/4 in 10.5 overs

Du Plessis, Maxwell exit in two balls

A double-wicket strike from Kuldeep Sen sends Bangalore reeling soon after the powerplay. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell fall in successive balls and Rajasthan are back in the game, defending a total of 144. RCB are 39/32 in 7.1 overs

Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore walks after getting out against the Rajasthan Royals in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on April 26, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Kohli's nightmare continues

Virat Kohli came in the role of an opener for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but there was no respite from his poor run of scores. Edged a bouncer from Prasidh Krishna on to his helmet for a catch to Parag. Rajasthan get a wicket in the powerplay. That should get their tails up. 10/1 in 1.4 overs

Midway summary: Parag helps Rajasthan post 144

A 31-ball 56 from Riyan Parag helped a doddering Rajasthan Royals post 144/8 in 20 overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League game at the MCA International Stadium Pune on Tuesday.

Put to bat, Rajasthan plunged into turbulence at 33/3 in five overs following a double-wicket burst from Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Hazlewood took out the dangerman Jos Buttler. Captain Sanju Samson (27 from 21 balls) repaired the damage with Dary Mitchell before Wandindu Hasaranga castled Samson. Parag struck some lusty blows to bring some respectability to the Rajasthan score.

Hazlewood was the pick of Bangalore bowlers, returning figures of 2-19 from his four overs.

Riyan Parag of the Rajasthan Royals plays a shot against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on April 26, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Riyan Parag's pyrotechnics

Parag slammed two sixes and a four to score an unbeaten 56 to take Rajasthan to 144/8 in 20 overs against Bangalore. This will give the Rajasthan bowlers something to bowl at, especially on a wicket that seemed to give the seamers some help.

A run out too

With pressure piling, Prasidh Krishna is run out and Rajasthan's woes continue to pile in the slog overs. But they get 12 from the Josh Hazlewood over, taking the total to 128/8 in 19 overs

Kohli's super catch

Virat Kohli brings of a stunning catch at short mid-wicket after Trent Boult lashes out against Harshal Patel. Rajasthan lose their seventh wicket and are at risk of being bowled out. 113/7 in 17.5 overs

No comebacks for Rajasthan

Shimron Hetmeyer hoists Hasaranga with a slog-sweep, and the top-edge is taken by Prabhudessai. With Hewtmeyer's exit, Rajasthan's hopes in the slog overs have taken a hit. 107/6 in 16.4 overs

Mitchell's misery ends

Daryl Mitchell tortured stay at the middle ends after his attempt to lash out at Hazlewood ends in the hands of Maxwell at long-on. Rajasthan are in big trouble with the slog over looming. 100/5 in 15 overs

Josh Hazlewood of the Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Daryl Mitchell of the of the Rajasthan Royals in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on April 26, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Rajasthan scoring slows down

Rajasthan scoring has been reduced to a trickle as Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell apply the squeeze for Bangalore. Rajasthan cannot afford to lose wickets ahead of the slog overs. But 99/4 in 14 is slow going, and Rajasthan are likely to end up with a sub-par total.

Samson exit puts Rajasthan in big trouble

An ill-timed reverse sweep against Hasaranga spells the end of Samson's aggressive knock. Bangalore are back in game. Here's a chance for Riyan Parag to show his mettle. Rajasthan need another solid partnership. 69/4 in 10 overs

Samson helps Rajasthan rebuild

Samson and Mitchell are rebuilding the Rajasthan innings after the loss of three early wickets. That hasn't stopped Samson from launching into sixes. He took one off Wanindu Hasaranga and two in a row from Shahbaz Ahmed. 65/3 in 8 overs

Mohammed Siraj of the Royal Challengers Bangalore appeals for LBW against Devdutt Padikkal of the Rajasthan Royals in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 26, 2022. Image Credit: IPL Twitter

Buttler exits, Rajasthan stumble

Three wickets down, including the Orange cap holder Jos Buttler. Siraj grabbed a second sending off Ravichandran Ashwin and Josh Hazlewood takes out Buttler with Siraj bringing off a super catch. Three down and Rajasthan are in trouble in the powerplay. They need a partnership to shore up the innings. Captain Sanju Samson is out there, and with him is IPL debutant for Rajasthan, Daryll Mitchell. 33/3 in 5 overs

A six and a wicket

Devdutt Padikkal hoists Mohammed Siraj for a six in the first ball of the second over. And Siraj hits back to trap Padikkal in front and Rajasthan lose their first wicket. Early setback for Rajasthan. In strides Ravichandran Ashwin in the new pinch-hitting role. Will the gamble work? Let's wait and watch. 19/1 in 2 overs

Captains Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals and Faf du Plessis of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the toss of Match 39 of the Tata Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 26, 2022. Image Credit: RCB Twitter

The toss, the teams and changes

Captain Faf du Plessis wins the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore will bowl first.

The changes: Rajat Patidar replaces opener Anuj Rawat for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Du Plessis says Virat Kohli will open with him, and Patidar is likely to come at No 3. For Rajasthan Royals, Daryll Mitchell comes in for Karun Nair and Kuldeep Sen takes the place of Obed McCoy.

The teams

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryll Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Preview: Rajasthan have the edge against Bangalore

It’s the battle of the Royals, Round 2, in IPL 2022. The Royal Challengers Bangalore won the first, but the Rajasthan Royals come into today’s clash at Pune’s MCA Stadium in a better frame of mind. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan are buoyed by two wins, while Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, have had a hammering at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A lot depends on how Bangalore will bounce back from the demoralising defeat. There will also be more pressure on former India captain Virat Kohli after two ducks in a row capped his miserable run of form. Kohli’s batting woes mirror the RCB’s inability to post decent scores, which stem from a poor show in the powerplay.

As a result, Bangalore’s bowling has suffered as pacer Josh Hazlewood and leggie Wanindu Hasaranga were unable to attack due to the lack of runs on the board. The RCB bowling mettle will be put to the test against Rajasthan, whose batting is powered by Jos Buttler in blazing form. Devdutt Padikkal came good in the previous game, Samson took care of the middle overs, and Shimron Heymeyer provided the late thrust.