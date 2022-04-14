Match summary: Pandya leads emphatic Gujarat Titans win

Kolkata: Hardik Pandya may have led by example but it was an allround show of character from Gujarat Titans which saw them bounce back with a 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 this evening.

After resurrecting the Gujarat innings with a masterly 87 off 52 balls, Pandya effected a superb run out of rival captain Sanju Samson and also shone with the ball till he had to leave the ground to nurse an injury while fielding. The Royals chase of a steep target of 193 never took off despite a whirlwind 54 off 24 deliveries by Jos Buttler.

The Royals experimented with Ravi Ashwin at number three – a ploy which didn’t click while the middle order failed to rise to the occasion. There was a faint glimmer of hope when the enterprising Shimron Hetmyer (29 off 17) was around with Rassie van der Dussen, but the writing on the ball was clear once the West Indian left.

09:36PM



Parag looking good

Parag flicks Ferguson off his pads for a nice six. The youngster has, in the past, played some delightful cameos for Royals but he and Neeshan need to do something extraordinary here as the asking rate is now 12.4.

09:12PM



Yash Dayal a surprise package

If it was Kuldeep Sen for Royals in the last game, it's Yash Dayal's chance to ensure that 'talent meets opportunity' - the motto of IPL - for Gujarat this evening. The Uttar Pradesh youngster is good in taking the pace off the ball and his cross seam delivery which left Van der Dussen found the edge and the South African is caught behind. The match is now surely tilting Gujarat's way.

09:04PM



Gujarat in control

It looks a uphill task for Royals from here onwards as they are 89/4 at halfway mark of the innings. The asking rate has gone past 10 and a lot depends on this partnership between Van der Dussen and Hetmyer - they should look at taking the match deep from here first.

08:51PM



08:47PM



Royals' chase implodes

The Royals' chase is coming apart as they are losing wicket in regular intervals. Skipper Samson set off for a cheeky single by pushing Ferguson to mid-off but a lightning quick Pandya picked the ball up and knocked over the stumps at non-striker's end with a direct throw. Great job, this!

08:40PM



An eventful Powerplay

Royals in trouble, having lost Padikkal, Ashwin and now Buttler. Lockie Ferguson picks up his second wicket by deceiving the dangerous looking Buttler with a change of pace with the new ball. The England star, however, has done his bit with a 54 off 24 balls - at a strike rate of 225.00.

08:25PM



Ashwin at No.3 as Padikkal falls

Padikkal fails to get a start but Royals are not going to slow here. Buttler goes menacing again while Ashwin walks in at No.3. Interesting move this...will he be 'retired out' today as well?

07:57PM



Mid match summary : Pandya rallies Gujarat Titans’ charge

Kolkata: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya led a calculated assault on the rival bowlers as his innings of 87 off 52 balls (eight fours, four sixes) was the cornerstone of their challenging total of 192 for four wickets against Rajasthan Royals.

Royals made early inroads and with Gujarat losing Shubman Gill early again, chances of a decent total looked far-fetched at one stage. Pandya, who has scored back-to-back half-centuries now, decided to take the game deep and found an able partner in Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28).

They opened up in the last five overs with David Miller (31 off 14) helping his skipper in giving their innings a final push and rustling up another 50-plus stand in no time.

Royals have the batting to make a match of it, what with the dew expected because of the humidity. Let’s wait and watch…

07:33PM



An impressive Manohar

Chahal eventually claims Manohar but not before the youngster gave a big hand to his captain. Miller, next in, is giving the charge in the final few overs and Tewatia is yet to follow.

07:14PM



Pandya the saviour?

An excellent partnership between Pandya and Manohar as they threaten to wrest the initiative. As the skipper looks in good touch to reach a back-to-back 50, Manohar's six off the wily Chahal was a treat to watch.

06:56PM



Pandya, Manohar consolidate

The captain is taking on the responsibility as he and Abhinav Manohar try to take the innings little deeper before launching an attack. At 78 for three after 11 overs, Gujarat certainly has a long way to go.

06:41PM



06:38PM



Big blow for Gujarat

Pandya and Gill chose to hit their way out of trouble after finishing the Powerplay at 42 for two, but anchorman Gill falls soon after. Riyan Parag tosses one up - a carrom ball - which Gill wanted to despatch over long on. However, it takes the bottom of the bat and he is caught at the deep - falling sheaply for the second game in a row.

06:21PM



Shankar falls to poor shot

Vijay Shankar fails as he tries to slash at a wide delivery from Kuldeep Sen and Samson completes a regulation. Young Kuldeep, who kept his cool in bowling their crucial last over in their last match, is quick and offers the management another exciting pace option. It's now left to Gill & skipper Pandya to repair the early damage.

06:11PM



Wade falls in second over

Matthew Wade, who made a rousing start in Jimmy Neesham's first over with three fours, is run out in the second thanks to a smart piece of work by Rassie van der Dussen. Vijay Shankar, back after a niggle, comes in at No.3.

06:05PM



06:03PM



05:44PM



Royals opt to field, no Boult

Welcome to Match No.24 of IPL 2022. Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and preferred to chase in Navi Mumbai, though this venue had been offering the best batting surface of all four so far. They will be missing Trent Boult due to a niggle as Jimmy Neesham, another Kiwi, replaces him.

Kolkata: Gujarat Titans, the newcomers, will look to get back to their winning habit again as they take on a well-balanced Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of IPL 2022 this evening.

The points table has taken an intriguing look in the third week of the season with as many as six teams tied at six points apiece at the top. Royals occupy the top spot with the best net run-rate while Titans are at fifth – while Punjab Kings clawed up to third spot after a win over Mumbai Indians last night.

Every full points is crucial at this stage as Sanju Samson’s Royals appears to have the edge against Hardik Pandya’s Titans at the D.Y.Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Pink Army kept their nerves in a close win against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game while Titans looked a bit clueless in defending a competitive total against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The toss once again assumes an important role as the teams batting second have a better record here. Titans’ best chance lies in their pacemen knocking over Jos Buttler early to try and put pressure on the rivals’ batting line-up.