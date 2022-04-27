Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet for the second time in IPL 15, as Match 40 gets underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Follow the highlights here.

Hyderabad in rebuilding phase

Aidan Markram in lovely touch. Unfurls a superb backfoot punch off Lockie Ferguson. Abhishek Sharma has become more circumspect as Hyderabad rebuild their innings after the powerplay. 68/2 in 8.2 overs

06:30PM



6, 4, 4, wicket: Shami again

Tripathi took on Shami, reeling off a six and two fours only for Shami to hit back, trapping the Hyderabad batsmen in front. Hyderabad are two down, but have a healthy run rate. 52/2 in 5.3 overs

06:16PM



Shami strikes for Gujarat

Superb delivery from Shami, hits the seam and moves in through the gate of Williamson. Hyderabad lose their first wicket and that brings Rahul Tripathi to the crease. 26/1 in 3 overs

06:12PM



Good start from Hyderabad

Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma survived a superb first over from Mohammed Shami, but shrugged off his nerves to launch into two fours against Yash Dayal. Hyderabad are off to a decent start. 22/0 in 2 overs

Captains Hardik Pandya of the Gujarat Titans and Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad shake hands after the toss ahead of Match 40 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 27, 2022. Image Credit: IPL Twitter

05:46PM



The toss, the teams and the changes

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The changes: For Hyderabad, Washington Sundar returns from his finger injury. He replaces J Suchith. Gujarat field an unchanged side.

The teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Preview: Gujarat have an edge over Hyderabad

Today’s IPL game too is a story of a quest for revenge. The Sunrisers Hyderabad dealt the only loss for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 15. So the sequel at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium offers a chance for Gujarat to avenge the defeat.

That’s not easy. Hyderabad have been on a roll, winning the last five games in a row. So they have the momentum. Kane Williamson may not have an expensively assembled side, but he’s rallied them well. The attack that includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan has had the rivals on the hop, although Washington Sundar’s absence had deprived them of quality spin. But Sundar is back for the Gujarat match and that should be a relief for Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma’s batting has been a revelation, while Rahul Tripathi and Aidan Markram provide middle-order stability. Nicholas Pooran’s return to form had helped the late-order power-hitting. Yet a fragility persists. But can Gujarat exploit that?

Gujarat has the bowlers to do it. The incisiveness of Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan has been a factor in Gujarat’s six wins from seven matches. But the batting lacks solidity with patchy performances from Shubhman Gill and Abhinav Manohar. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have helped win games but haven’t been consistent enough.