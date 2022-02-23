Kolkata: Ajit Agarkar, former Indian pacer and allrounder, has been appointed as the new assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, the IPL franchise co-owned by JSW and GMR.
“I am very excited to be part of Delhi Capitals squad for this season,” Agarkar expressed on the development. “I have been lucky enough to be a player and to be returning in a different capacity. It’s obviously very exciting. We have a young and terrific squad led by one of the most talented players in the world - Rishabh Pant. And the coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Looking forward to working with them, can’t wait to get started and creating some special memories.”
The 44-year-old, with 288 ODI and 58 Test wickets to his name, has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL and had been working as a TV pundit in recent years. He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach) and James Hopes (Bowling Coach).