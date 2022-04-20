Dubai: Delhi Capitals’ match against Punjab Kings will go as planned after the second round of Covid-19 tests returned negative on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Indian Board.
The Match 32 was hanging in the balance after Tim Seifert became the second overseas player to test positive on Wednesday afternoon.
With the new positive report the total tally of positive tests in the camp goes up to six. It is learn Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have asked the players not to come out of their rooms and a second test was conducted in their rooms.
Only those who turn negative will be allowed to take part in the match against Punjab Kings, which has been moved from Pune to Brabourne stadium in Mumbai to reduce risk of transmission during the long-distance travel journey in a closed environment.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India press release said the change of venue has been triggered due to five Covid-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent: Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist (tested positive on April 15), Chetan Kumar - Sports Massage Therapist (positive on April 16), Mitchell Marsh – Player (April 18), Dr Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor (April 18) and Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member (April 18).
The Covid positive cases are under isolation and medical observation, while Australian allrounder Marsh is in hospital. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble.
Match 34 venue changed
The BCCI, meanwhile, announced a change of venue for Match 34 between Delhi Capital and Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai scheduled on April 22.
The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing.