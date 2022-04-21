Dubai: The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is generally a classic in the Indian Premier League, on par with a Manchester Derby or an El Clasico or may be even higher. But today’s game between the two giants who have nine titles between them in the last 14 seasons lack any of the sparkle that would be generally associated the meeting.

In the past, Chennai and Mumbai would be occupying some of the top spots and a victory for one team over the other would act as a fillip in their title push. But in Season 15, where the addition of two more teams and the new auction have left these two IPL heavyweights at the bottom of the table and now they are playing for pride at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday (today).

Mumbai blues continues

Still, Chennai and Mumbai probably have one of the largest fan base due to their popularity and the supremacy over the years and both teams will be eager to retain the bragging rights over the other. But sadly, the Mumbai blues are extending this year too after failing to make the playoffs in UAE last year.

Six losses from as many games have left the Mumbai team management desperately in search of a win and unfortunately the several combinations that they have tried out have not yielded the desired results. The biggest issue is the over-reliance on skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in batting, which would give them a good start, and Jasprit Bumrah in bowling. The trio have come good in patches, but was not enough to sustain it for a longer period of time and take them in the victory path.

Gaikwad's form a pleasing news

It’s here the defending champions, under new skipper Ravindra Jadeja, have an edge after getting their combination right and have only suffered narrow loses, including the one against Gujarat Titans, after the IPL debutants were down and out at one stage before David Miller played a blinder to give an improbable win.

The absence of Deepak Chahar has certainly hampered the Yellow Lions, but one additional comfort for Jadeja is the return of form for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was the top-scorer of the last season. Jadeja’s bowling form is the only minor worry, but with the wickets getting more weary, the left-arm spinner should comeback to his best.